Book Review

Review: Tenuous link to a great read

hallbook

“Old Poets: Reminiscences and Opinions” by Donald Hall, Godine, 270 pages, $27.95.

A book containing a dead poet’s descriptions of equally dead poets is not likely to fly off Nebraska bookshelves. However, the reviewer vows to reward those Nebraskans able to continue to the end of this review with an obscure and synchronicitous linkage to their home state.

Author Donald Hall was the U.S. Poet Laureate following the two terms of Nebraska’s Ted Kooser. Hall died in 2018 at age 89, and his posthumously published book, “A Carnival of Losses,” was favorably reviewed in this space Aug. 4, 2018. The present book was originally published in 1978, updated in 1992, and revived for this 30th anniversary edition.

At this point a disclaimer should be inserted. The reviewer is not a connoisseur of famous 20th century poets. In fact, a 1966 edition containing the complete poetry of Robert Frost was the only poetry book in his personal library prior to the discovery of the aforementioned Kooser’s work. T.S. Eliot, Ezra Pound and Dylan Thomas, although sampled, might as well have written in Sanskrit. An appreciation for obtuse verse is not necessary to enjoy this book since it reads more like a gossip column than a literary critique.

Hall’s long and productive life as a poet, educator and critic for literary magazines allowed him to become privy to the iconic lions of “modernist poetry” mentioned above as well as lesser-known writers such as Archibald MacLeish, Yvor Winters and Marianne Moore.

His intimate portraits of all these poets with whom Hall interacted until their deaths reveals that they were flawed, eccentric and egotistical individuals whose poetic genius ruled their lives and overwhelmed normal social interactions with friends and family.

Particularly poignant are Hall’s portrayals of Pound, whose life ended in madness and disgrace following his support of Benito Mussolini, and Thomas, who was destroyed by alcoholism. Readers wishing to immerse themselves in a somber exploration of the poetic muse will find this book compelling.

And now, persistent readers, here is the Nebraska connection originally promised. Just stay with me a while longer. Archibald MacLeish, who was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Librarian of Congress and one of Hall’s teachers at Harvard, established the first Poet Laureate of the United States position in 1937. He was the maternal great-uncle of actor, Bruce Dern, whose paternal grandfather, George Dern, was two-time governor of Utah and FDR’s secretary of war. George also happened to be captain of Nebraska’s 1894 Bugeater football team. Dern’s memoir was reviewed favorably in this space April 14, 2020. Voila!

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who has written his own book of poetry (still available at bargain price on Amazon).

