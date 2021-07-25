Review: Strange trip to 'Blood Grove'

Easy is alone in his company’s offices one morning when he’s startled to realize that a visitor has made it all the way to his office door without being seen or heard. The young white man, Craig Killian, is a Vietnam veteran who has brought home jungle survival skills and a bad case of PTSD. But that’s not why he’s in Easy’s office.

He tells the detective he’s had a strange encounter at a remote spot called Blood Grove, for the blood oranges grown there. Camping near a cabin, he heard a woman screaming. He saw a white woman tied to a tree, then got into a fight with a Black man, then blacked out. Both people were strangers to him, but Killian thinks he might have stabbed the man to death, and he wants Rawlins to find out.

It’s a bizarre case that will get stranger by the minute, but Easy feels a soldier’s camaraderie with the troubled Killian, so he starts looking into it.

There are distractions along the way, of course. As Easy notes, “The late sixties were the cream-filled center of the sexual revolution.”

He’s also worried about his adopted daughter, Feather, just turning into a teenager. The two are living at a fabulous mountaintop compound called Brighthope Canyon, owned by a wealthy friend of Easy’s. Their house is a fanciful round tower with a garden of rosebushes on its roof.