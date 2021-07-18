Review: Stories really can save lives

"Crossing the River" by Carol Smith; Abrams Press, 272 pages, $26.

Most grief tales turn inward. The author feels compelled to figure out why he or she has joined the worst club in the world, why death has come knocking and how to survive the insanity that follows. These books are written out of emotional and existential need. Surely some purpose will grow from this tragedy. Surely it's not all for naught.

Carol Smith's "Crossing the River" checks all of those boxes. It's a shattering account of the brief life and sudden death of Smith's 7-year-old son, Christopher. Smith gleaned wisdom from her excruciating pain, and she's generous enough to share it with the reader. But that's just the jumping-off point.

Smith is also a reporter who spent many years writing for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, back when that proud publication had a print edition. (Rest in Peace. It's online-only now.) Faced with her ultimate hardship, she did something exceptionally brave. She went out and wrote about other people facing down their own calamities with uncommon courage. The book is subtitled "Seven Stories That Saved My Life," suggesting the power that comes from narrative and from proof that, yes, you can make it through the worst that life gives you.