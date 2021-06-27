 Skip to main content
Review: Serious story, serious message
Book Review

Review: Serious story, serious message

facing

“Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” by Daniel James Brown, Viking, 540 pages, $30.

“Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown should be required reading for each American citizen this year. This factual story of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team examines the most highly decorated military unit of its size in American history. Congressional Medals of Honor were only awarded to 473 soldiers during World War II, and 21 of the medals went to soldiers from the 18,000-man 442nd RCT.

The book intertwines the fates of families who had immigrated from Japan to Hawaii and the Western United States, and their second-generation, American-born (Nisei) sons who served in the decorated unit. Additionally, the book follows an idealistic Nisei conscientious objector who spent the duration of the war in courtrooms or in prison for questioning the constitutionality of our government’s treatment of Japanese Americans.

Eyewitness accounts of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the horrors of Hiroshima and Auschwitz are provided as well as details of battles fought in Italy and in France’s Vosges Mountains as the 442nd, at great cost, rescued a “lost battalion” of surrounded Texas troops.

Few of today’s Americans are aware that the Japanese-born parents (Issei) of the Nisei soldiers were banned from becoming naturalized American citizens. Their lifelong businesses and possessions were confiscated by the FBI and the families were taken to isolated and spartan compounds, which were euphemistically called “relocation centers,” where they remained for the duration of the war.

Even though the families were surrounded by heavily guarded barbed wire fences, the sons either volunteered or answered the draft notices which arrived in the mail to serve in our armed forces. The 442nd RCT was composed entirely of these Japanese American soldiers who were from Hawaii, which had not yet attained statehood, or from the dispossessed families from the Western states.

The soldiers’ wartime heroics were fueled by their desire to prove their loyalty as Americans and to uphold the honor of their parents who had been subjected to racial bigotry since their entrance into the United States.

Meanwhile the parents endured their captivity passively while silently hoping the blue stars in their windows would not be replaced by the gold ones signifying a soldier’s demise.

The story of the 442nd’s exploits and our government’s perfidy toward citizens of Asian descent has been previously described but oft forgotten. Andrew Lam’s excellent novel, “Repentance,” was reviewed in this space (LJS May 19), and the reviewer still remembers seeing the Van Johnson movie, “Go for Broke”, in the early 1950s. This book will once again remind readers that our country functions best when united and not as a collection of racial subdivisions.

Author Brown’s genius is to use memorable characters to illuminate significant historical events such as his classic study of an underdog rowing team from the University of Washington who improbably won the 1936 Olympic gold medal described in “The Boys in the Boat.” Now he has employed the same approach to pen the definitive account of the heroic 442nd RCT.

In summary, readers choosing to read only one serious book during this post-pandemic year would be well-advised to pick this one.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes an American of any ethnicity will be inspired by this book.

