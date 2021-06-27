Review: Serious story, serious message

Even though the families were surrounded by heavily guarded barbed wire fences, the sons either volunteered or answered the draft notices which arrived in the mail to serve in our armed forces. The 442nd RCT was composed entirely of these Japanese American soldiers who were from Hawaii, which had not yet attained statehood, or from the dispossessed families from the Western states.

The soldiers’ wartime heroics were fueled by their desire to prove their loyalty as Americans and to uphold the honor of their parents who had been subjected to racial bigotry since their entrance into the United States.

Meanwhile the parents endured their captivity passively while silently hoping the blue stars in their windows would not be replaced by the gold ones signifying a soldier’s demise.

The story of the 442nd’s exploits and our government’s perfidy toward citizens of Asian descent has been previously described but oft forgotten. Andrew Lam’s excellent novel, “Repentance,” was reviewed in this space (LJS May 19), and the reviewer still remembers seeing the Van Johnson movie, “Go for Broke”, in the early 1950s. This book will once again remind readers that our country functions best when united and not as a collection of racial subdivisions.