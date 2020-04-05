Review: 'Rust' about growth, not decay

Goldbach's story has many threads, and for the most part she weaves them skillfully, pausing only a beat or two too long for lengthy explanations of the history of the steel industry or the rise of Donald Trump.

She writes about her fraught romance with Tony, a man she loves but who is her opposite; her bipolar illness, which intensifies after she is raped in college; her pivoting political views, from conservative to liberal, which changes her relationship with her devout Catholic parents.

Politics suffuses this book, as Goldbach tries to understand why her conservative, religious parents -- as well as so many of her working-class colleagues -- admire Trump, who, as the book unfolds, is about to be elected president. In this, she is nuanced and thoughtful, avoiding easy conclusions or stereotypes of working-class people.

But the glowing core of this book is the steel plant. In scene after vivid scene, Goldbach brings to life the massive campus, the worn down and crotchety workers, the heat, the machinery, the dust, the physically grueling and dangerous work.