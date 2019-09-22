“Nights in White Castle” by Steve Rushin, Little, Brown, and Company, 308 pages, $28
Recommending a book because it is funny may be hazardous for the reviewer since what one reader finds risible may seem risqué to another, and what is humorous for one may be onerous for another.
So, even if Steve Rushin’s books always manage to provoke mirth from this reviewer, his latest, “Nights in White Castle,” is recommended for its glimpse into the early development of one of our most beloved sportswriters.
This memoir is a sequel to “Sting Ray Afternoons,” which elicited this reviewer’s praise in 2017 and continues the hilarious saga of how a socially awkward and painfully shy teenager from Minnesota managed to acquire his dream position with Sports Illustrated, the nation’s New York-based, premium sports magazine at the apex of print journalism’s popularity.
Due to his persistence in developing his skill as a connoisseur of words, Rushin eventually succeeds in achieving his youthful ambition to mingle with multimillionaire sports icons and swimsuit models by adhering to the conventional Midwestern values instilled by his family. As most adolescents discover, many of the opportunities which will determine his future career will arrive by chance.
Like most of the best comedic writers, Rushin’s humor is primarily self-deprecatory, and much of the delight in reading his books originates from his endless personal compendium of pop trivia. Snippets of old commercials, popular television shows and forgotten song lyrics are interspersed with images of his now-abandoned favorite haunts in Minnesota, Milwaukee and New York. Readers opening the book will feel like they have stepped into Doc Brown’s DeLorean in the movie “Back to the Future”.
Any reader who ever toiled in a mind-destroying, menial, temporary job as a teenager, or who has once visited a White Castle establishment should anticipate audible laughter, and in today’s contentious society that is a great value indeed.
In short, “Nights in White Castle” should be on the required-reading list for anyone who grew up or who had children in school during the 1970s or '80s.