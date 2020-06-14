Review: 'Rodham' an alternate universe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Rodham," by Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House, 432 pages, $28.

The title is "Rodham," as in Hillary Rodham (Clinton), but the most vivid character is Trump, as in you-know-who.

Curtis Sittenfeld's speculative novel works as a companion to the Minneapolis writer's splendid "American Wife," which eavesdropped on a fictional first lady very much like Laura Bush. This time, Sittenfeld uses (mostly) real names but doesn't seem to have as much affection for her subject as she did for Bush.

Posing as an autobiography, "Rodham" implies that the protagonist's key mistake was that for too long she defined herself by the men she knew. In "Rodham," at least, Hillary's life story literally begins when she meets Bill Clinton, launching a passionate relationship described in terms sure to skeeve out many readers. As Bill lauds Hillary's "delicious honeypot" or brings her to ecstasy while driving, some readers may flash back to that time they accidentally walked in on Mom and Dad doing it. Sorry, Chelsea.

Also, sorry, Chelsea, because you were never born. The conceit of "Rodham" is that Hillary's life takes a different direction when, having learned early on that Bill can't keep it in his pants, she opts not to marry him. Or have children.