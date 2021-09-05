Review: Riveting plot nestled in details

"Godspeed" by Nickolas Butler, Putnam, 352 pages, $27.

It's not hard to understand. Three buddies struggling to keep their Wyoming construction business afloat get a call from a California lawyer who wants them to finish building her mansion, and they think: This could be "the house that would change their fortunes."

They might be so eager to get away from roofing and drywalling jobs that they'd ignore questions like: Why did the last contractor quit a lucrative gig? And why does the owner want the house finished in only four months?

Huge bonuses have a way of dispelling such concerns, as was the case when Gretchen Connors offered that sum to Teddy, Bart and Cole, co-owners of True Triangle Construction. Therein lies the setup of "Godspeed," Nickolas Butler's intermittently effective but overwritten thriller that, at its best, is a bracing reminder that riches often come at a steep cost.

Those riches would solve a lot of problems, though. Teddy, a married Mormon, could use that money to pay medical bills. Cole, soon to be divorced, fantasizes not only about fancy watches and a nice townhouse but also about whether childless, never-married Gretchen could ever fall for him.