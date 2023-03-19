“The Masters of Medicine: Our Greatest Triumphs in the Race to Cure Humanity’s Deadliest Diseases” by Andrew Lam, M.D., BenBella Books Inc., 368 pages, $31.95.

The confusion and mixed messaging of our public health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a loss of confidence by the American public in the medical profession. Now the most significant book to be reviewed in this space during this young year should reverse this misperception.

“The Masters of Medicine” by Andrew Lam, M.D., restores the lost faith in the integrity of those men and women whose aspirations were to improve the lives of all fellow humans. The book describes the innovators who risked their professional reputations and, sometimes, their lives to advance our medical knowledge to its present state.

Lam, who majored in history as an undergraduate at Yale and is a retinal surgeon in Massachusetts, includes an extensive bibliography, copious notes documenting his conclusions and appropriate vintage photographs. Two of his fictional books, “Two Sons of China” and “Repentance”, have previously been reviewed positively in this space on Oct. 12, 2015 and May 19,

His new book chronicles the remarkable, but true, stories of those unique individuals who have helped increase our average life expectancy from 48 years in 1900 to our present 78 years. The seven chapters are organized into the deadliest afflictions which have affected mankind from past centuries to the recent pandemic and the progress made in eradicating each one.

The first chapter deals with heart disease, which still accounts for 25% of all deaths in the United States. Fittingly, it begins with Lincolnite Dick Cheney, the former vice president and secretary of defense, who had his first heart attack at age 37. Subsequently, he benefitted from each new improvement in the treatment of heart disease by having a quadruple coronary bypass at age 47, an implanted defibrillator, a mechanical external ventricular assist device for his heart failure, and, finally, a heart transplant in 2012. Cheney lives in Wyoming today.

Equally impressive is the progress in diabetes management since 1900 when a type I diabetic’s life expectancy was less than one year, and the only treatment was near starvation. The rivalry between the discoverers of insulin is mirrored by other medical pioneers. France’s Louis Pasteur and Germany’s Robert Koch raced each other to find treatments for new deadly microbes. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabine vied to find the best vaccine to defeat the poliomyelitis virus.

Advances in treating the myriad variations of cancer include the immunotherapy which cured ex-president Jimmy Carter of metastatic malignant melanoma. Deaths from war trauma and childbirth have likewise been decreased dramatically by dedicated and innovative physicians.

Lam writes in terms that the nonscientific reader can understand. For example, he describes a pancreas as resembling Jabba the Hutt of "Star Wars” fame. He acknowledges the difficulties of achieving success in academic medicine and the future ethical risks and potential triumphs of genetic manipulation.

His opinions seem well reasoned and based upon common sense rather than political bias. In summary, this book should be read both for its homage to the heroes of medicine’s past and for its optimism regarding medicine’s future possibilities.