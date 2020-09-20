Review: Remembering an unsung hero

Despite being a successful lawyer, Imbrie succumbed to his wanderlust and, after exploring the jungles of Gabon, became a vice consul and spy in Russia and Finland during the Bolshevik revolution.

In his later travels he managed to visit Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and most of an unsettled Middle East beginning to escape the yoke of British Imperialism.

Along the way he crossed paths with journalist Louise Bryant, who was portrayed by Diane Keaton in the 1981 epic-length Warren Beatty movie, “Reds.” He also became known by Mustapha Kemal, the “father of modern Turkey,” and Reza Kahn, the first Pahlavi Shah of Iran.

The photographs and maps provided by author Stein are welcome companions to excerpts from the seemingly fearless Imbrie’s personal witty and humorous observations recorded during his lifelong journeys.

This book would be an excellent addition to the library of any reader interested in travel and 20th century world history. It not only honors the memory of Robert Imbrie but will remind readers of America’s unsung civilian heroes who serve their country in remote and dangerous locales.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who rarely ventures beyond the familiar boundaries of his own back yard.

