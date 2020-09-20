 Skip to main content
Review: Remembering an unsung hero
Book Review

Review: Remembering an unsung hero

steinbook

“On Distant Service: The Life of the First U.S. Foreign Service Officer to be Assassinated” by Susan M. Stein, Potomac Books, 324 pages, $34.95.

Robert Imbrie is a name unfamiliar to most readers. In 1924 he was murdered by a mob in Persia, the country which would later become modern Iran. As a vice consul in the State Department he became the first United States Foreign Service officer to be assassinated.

His story deserves remembrance, and author Susan M. Stein’s extensive research proves that Imbrie’s tumultuous life is worthy of attention in this century. Stein is a former columnist for the Omaha World-Herald and a lifetime teacher and editor. She demonstrates her investigative skills and tenacity in reopening this century-old cold case.

The underlying political considerations of Imbrie’s death stretched as far into the future as the 2012 debacle in Benghazi and our present-day adversarial relationship with Iran.

Robert Imbrie’s adventuresome life was fascinating even with the omission of his tragic demise at age 41. Raised in an era when masculinity was measured against that of a vigorous President Theodore Roosevelt, Imbrie volunteered as an ambulance driver in France before the United States entered World War I, much as a macho Ernest Hemingway later did as an American Red Cross driver.

Despite being a successful lawyer, Imbrie succumbed to his wanderlust and, after exploring the jungles of Gabon, became a vice consul and spy in Russia and Finland during the Bolshevik revolution.

In his later travels he managed to visit Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and most of an unsettled Middle East beginning to escape the yoke of British Imperialism.

Along the way he crossed paths with journalist Louise Bryant, who was portrayed by Diane Keaton in the 1981 epic-length Warren Beatty movie, “Reds.” He also became known by Mustapha Kemal, the “father of modern Turkey,” and Reza Kahn, the first Pahlavi Shah of Iran.

The photographs and maps provided by author Stein are welcome companions to excerpts from the seemingly fearless Imbrie’s personal witty and humorous observations recorded during his lifelong journeys.

This book would be an excellent addition to the library of any reader interested in travel and 20th century world history. It not only honors the memory of Robert Imbrie but will remind readers of America’s unsung civilian heroes who serve their country in remote and dangerous locales.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who rarely ventures beyond the familiar boundaries of his own back yard.

