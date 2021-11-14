Review: 'Reeling' in more readers

"Grief is a cement truck that ceaselessly unloads formless piles of gray where your loved one used to be," RayAnne thinks, as even the smallest things remind her of the woman who loved her more than anyone else in the world. The weathered hands of a guest on her show bring to mind her grandmother's "physicality: her smell … the clap of her floury hands, the warmth of her, the way her goofy laugh shook her entire body."

The book is filled with beautiful scenery and piercing descriptions of grief; wide-open vistas on the outside reveal roiling waters on the inside. But as RayAnne works through the stages of grief (chapters are borrowed from Kubler-Ross' phases), she persists with the show, sometimes hilariously and always skillfully.

She fishes skipjack, tossing buckets of slimy chum while the fish fly. She marvels at a deep-diving chinook-fishing vizsla, happens upon an octogenarian fly-tying guru, gets a dressing down from an "anti-fashion designer," and interviews two sisters fighting meth addiction by way of trapping and selling possum.

This is a fun read, important and tender. The women whose stories RayAnne tells are rare and strong. They're the salmon popping up against the current of our society, propelled by instinct and a desire to keep life going. I'm glad we see them straining upstream in this book. And I'm glad Stonich shows them to us because beyond being an entertaining tale, this book is a tribute to all the elder women in our lives who quietly keep life going by filling the world with love.

Christine Brunkhorst is a Twin Cities writer and reviewer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0