Review: 'Redhead' a portrait of loneliness

But several things happen to shake up his rigid routine: Cass is facing eviction and might need a place to live. A teenage boy named Brink knocks on Micah's door and announces that he is Micah's son. And all kinds of minor characters -- Micah's chaotic siblings, the tenants in his building, some of his computer clients -- make it clear they'd like to be more involved in his life. Every one of them is trying to get him to see the world differently.

But does Micah take the hint? No, not ever, not even when Cass worries that eviction might mean she'll end up living in her grandmother's car. "'Ah, now,' he said, teasing her, 'why do that when you've got a car of your own you can live in?'"

Tyler's brief novel covers just a few weeks in Micah's life, and it moves so quickly and seamlessly you might think it slight. You would be wrong.

As in a short story, each observation, each detail, carries meaning: Micah's smudged glasses; the encroaching disorder in his pristine apartment; his stuck-in-the-past calendar; his dreams about babies.