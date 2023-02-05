"Red Winter," Marc Cameron, G.P. Putnam's Sons, 432 pages, $16.99.

Tom Clancy still sells a lot of books even though he passed away in 2013. That is why his name is prominently featured on the dust jacket of this book, a Jack Ryan novel. Of course this is a spy book and a whole lot more.

The time is 1985, still in the throes of the Cold War, with Germany divided, East and West. The first character introduced is a young farm girl from Indiana, serving as a ground-floor foreign officer.

She is mugged on a West Berlin street, and her purse is stolen. It is quickly retrieved by passersby and when she checks it, finds that someone (apparently a mysterious woman) had put in a note and a floppy disc.

Thus begins the tale. A defector wishes asylum in return and used the note and disc to bring invaluable information to the United States. Jack Ryan is picked to go behind the Berlin Wall and meet with the potential defector.

The story also involves The Nighthawk, a top-secret F-111 which is the most advanced warplane in the world. The Soviets want desperately to find out its secrets.

All the government intelligence offices become involved, especially after a Nighthawk crashes in the Nevada desert. This is the perfect book for readers who want mysterious, violent and intriguing espionage stories.