Review: Rebus back and brilliant

"A Song for the Dark Times" by Ian Rankin, Little, Brown, 336 pages, $27.

Retirement has never fit former Edinburgh police Inspector John Rebus. His life has revolved around solving crimes, bringing killers to justice and battling the city's crime boss.

Ian Rankin retired his popular character in 2007's "Exit Music," adhering to Scotland's mandatory retirement age for police, but brought him back in both official and unofficial roles.

Rankin has found fresh ways to explore his insightful, cantankerous and independent character in each of Rebus' reappearances, as he does in "A Song for the Dark Times," his sixth appearance since "retiring." The superb "A Song for the Dark Times" -- a prophetic title if ever there was and a metaphor for Rebus' life -- works as a tale about mortality, lost opportunities, regrets and growing older.

"A Song for the Dark Times" has Rebus suffering from COPD, finally giving up cigarettes and almost stopping drinking alcohol. He's forced to move to a ground floor apartment because he can no longer climb the stairs. Bad habits have caught up with a vengeance, though his mind and sleuthing skills are still sharp.