 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Real-time pandemic literature

  • 0
countryfriends

"Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart; Random House, 336 pages, $28.

Behold: the leading edge of pandemic literature. Last year, in a superhuman feat, Scottish author Ali Smith delivered "Summer," the brilliant final installment of her seasonal quartet, written in real time as COVID-19 raged across the globe. This spring Rachel Cusk published "Second Place," about overwrought artists quarantined in coastal England. And now comes Gary Shteyngart with his rollicking if occasionally strained "Our Country Friends," a Tolstoy-esque tale that depicts four men, three women and a nonbinary child hunkered down at a bungalow colony outside New York City.

Like other Shteyngart protagonists, Senderovsky is something of an avatar for the author, a Russian Jewish émigré married to a childhood acquaintance, Masha. They're very Manhattan: He's a neurotic writing professor, she's an uptight psychiatrist, and their adopted Chinese child, Nat (née "Natasha"), professes passions for Asian boy bands and gender fluidity. Senderovsky's high school friends — Karen, Korean-American and a wealthy Silicon Valley innovator, and Vinod, a struggling writer on the rebound from lung cancer — have also decamped to the country, where they're joined by well heeled Ed and Dee, a swaggering, sexy transplant from Southern trailer parks and a former student of Senderovsky's.

People are also reading…

When worlds collide, expect sparks. In the woods, Senderovsky has built a crescent of bungalows around a main house, each with an exotic place name. The sojourn gets off to a rocky start as buried desires and antagonisms surface in close quarters, financial triumphs weighed against stalled careers. Tensions boil over with the arrival of the Actor, a handsome film star and alpha male.

Shteyngart skewers the petty narcissisms of cultural elites with trademark hilarity. His descriptions are precise and elegant, as in this portrait: "Vinod had a full head of graying hair haloing down to his shoulders, peppery whiskers commencing to a salty beard, and somewhere amid all those outgrowth were once-frantic eyes that had recently, politely, extinguished themselves."

The plot turns (for better and worse) on the artistic and erotic rivalries among his characters. As the quarantine drags on, "Our Country Friend" lapses into contrived situations and scripted banter; Shteyngart holds the satire a beat too long, bordering on the precious. The politics are messy, faithfully reflecting these Disunited States, but he can't quite quell his impulse to editorialize. While his choice of an omniscient narrator allows him room to maneuver, drama leaks from the narrative.

And yet his delight in his own sentences is contagious; his gimlet-eyed optimism lifts us up. "Our Country Friends" is ultimately a generous book. As Shteyngart notes of his protagonists, "Masha and Senderovsky lay in bed in the Petersburg bungalow, listening to the sheets of rain steel-drumming the expensive new roof. Country rain. Dacha rain. It still meant something to Masha. Instinctively, as if this was 1983 ... Even back then he was a source of entertainment for her, a 'one-man clown posse,' always ready with the stupid joke about babushkas and cabbage-soup farts. And still she married him. And still she loved him."

Hamilton Cain reviews fiction and nonfiction for a range of venues, including the Star Tribune, Oprah Daily, the New York Times Book Review, the Washington Post, and the Boston Globe. He lives in Brooklyn.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Salle professor explores 'undoing the knots' of Catholic anti-Blackness through her own family history

La Salle professor explores 'undoing the knots' of Catholic anti-Blackness through her own family history

PHILADELPHIA — In a new book, La Salle University associate professor Maureen H. O'Connell explores generations of American Catholic anti-Blackness within her family and the larger community and what she sees as the long-standing failure of Catholic universities to respond to racism. In "Undoing the Knots: Five Generations of American Catholic Anti-Blackness," O'Connell, 49, who grew up in ...

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

After dueling over her sister's tell-all book, now Britney Spears is about to get her own take in print. The pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to a Page Six report. The deal comes just months after the singer ended her 13-year conservatorship after a fan-led movement to bring an end to the court-run process. Representatives for Spears and ...

Killer ending: Murder on the Beach, essential indie bookstore for mystery lovers, closing after 26 years

Killer ending: Murder on the Beach, essential indie bookstore for mystery lovers, closing after 26 years

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.— Of all the ways Joanne Sinchuk thought her indie mystery bookstore would meet its untimely death in Delray Beach, she never imagined this literary killer: COVID-19. Murder on the Beach, a treasured book nook since 1996 that catered to local sleuths and lovers of whodunits, crime and the corrupt underbelly of the Sunshine State, will permanently close on April 15. The shop ...

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

"Funny Farm" by Laurie Zaleski; St. Martin's Press (244 pages, $27.99) ——— I was trying to explain the gist of Laurie Zaleski's memoir, "Funny Farm," to my husband the other day, and as I spoke I realized that I was making it sound dire. Father is sociopathically abusive; mom and three small children flee, set up housekeeping in an unheated shack deep in the woods; mom takes on multiple menial ...

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...

Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

Remembering two great poets who were also great friends. Who knows what forgotten chains of association join our night's dreams to our first waking thoughts? For reasons unknown to my conscious self, this morning I woke up with a number in my mind: 03287. Though ignorant of the associative mechanisms that set it down in the center of the spotlight of attention, I knew what it was: the late ...

010d6501-35ef-4aec-8e02-176f7de2c51c.xml

EDITORS: This week's Publishers Weekly lists, BOOK-BEST:MCT and BOOK-BEST-ABBREVIATED:MCT, will be delayed, possibly until Friday afternoon. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News