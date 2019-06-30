“A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell, Viking, 352 pages, $28.
The recent commemmoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day reminded readers of the debt owed to those who stormed the beaches of Normandy. Virginia Hall is a name seldom mentioned as a vital contributor to the success of the Allied liberation of Europe. Sonia Purnell’s book, “A Woman of No Importance,” should insure the recognition of this bona fide American heroine.
Author Purnell had to overcome formidable obstacles to uncover the remarkable details of Hall’s life as a member of both British and American intelligence services in support of the French resistance during World War II. Hall, also known by a dozen code names, who became one of the Gestapo’s most feared and despised opponents, avoided capture while providing critical information to prevent German reinforcements from halting the Allied advance toward Paris. However, intelligence agents operate in a murky world which thrives on anonymity.
More daunting than Purnell’s pursuit of Hall’s hidden records were the actual barriers Hall overcame before she was allowed to demonstrate her skills. Her wealthy Maryland family expected her to settle into a comfortable marriage after finishing college. The adventurous Hall, who spoke multiple languages, opted to try for a career in the diplomatic service.
Stymied by the bureaucratic expectation that women were suitable only for secretarial duties, she pursued more “masculine” hobbies in her spare time. While posted in Turkey she practiced her marksmanship skills by hunting snipe and, in a freak accident at age 27, lost her leg in a shotgun blast. Fitted with a prosthetic leg she playfully referred to as “Cuthbert,” the ever-intrepid adventuress managed to talk her way into the newly established British Special Operations Executive (SOE) after France’s abrupt capitulation to the German blitzkrieg.
The SOE, coincidentally located at Sherlock Holmes’ old address at 64 Baker Street, was modeled after the Irish republican paramilitary terrorist groups which had plagued British rule. Churchill had approved of this “ungentlemanly” irregular warfare in 1941 in response to Germany’s perceived invincibility.
Following an intensive period of instruction in England, the one-legged, 35-year-old female arrived in Vichy, France, posing as an American journalist but in reality a British SOE agent with a license to kill if she felt her security was compromised.
Her ability to assume multiple identities and disguises, adapt to the tactics of guerilla warfare and to choose trustworthy French civilians made her the most successful SOE operative in Southern France. Hall’s years of undercover espionage included masterminding a prison escape as complex as that seen in the movie, “The Great Escape,” and a frantic trek over the frozen Pyrenees mountains on a faltering “Cuthbert.”
Wartime friends were betrayed, tortured and killed, and the gender-biased leadership of both the SOE and the American OSS (precursor to the modern CIA) continued to hamper her promotion and minimize her accomplishments. Finally, after a lengthy career with the CIA in Washington, and with health issues related to her previous stresses, she retired to a more peaceful existence with the husband she had met in France. She died in 1982.
Purnell’s dogged research has now restored this forgotten spy’s reputation. The included map of wartime France, list of code names of resistance fighters and vintage photographs are necessary additions to the book. Readers who abhor gender or disability bias should find Virginia Hall’s life inspirational.