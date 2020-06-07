Review: Putting facts to a legend

Clavin, although no wordsmith, is steadfast in researching and describing the imperfections as well as the virtues of Earp’s character and pursues the most likely version of the event with the doggedness of Earp’s vengeance posse. The legibility of the book’s font and vintage photos of the locale and protagonists make this an easily accessible window into America’s past.

Along the way readers will uncover nuggets of previously unknown history. For example, John Gosper, the acting governor of Arizona during the shootout had previously served as Nebraska’s Secretary of State and president of the Lincoln City Council. Gosper County in central Nebraska carries his name.

The reviewer spent a couple of his shelter-at-home hours re-watching the Kurt Russell 1993 movie version of “Tombstone,” which is the most accurate Hollywood representation of the incident. Wyatt’s body count was inflated when compared to Clavin’s book while his character flaws were minimized. Which version will resonate more with today’s audience? As a newspaperman in the John Ford classic, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” once proclaimed, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who is still able to recite the first verse and chorus of the theme song from the Hugh O’Brian television series “Wyatt Earp”.

