Review: Putting facts to a legend
Book Review

Review: Putting facts to a legend

tombstone

“Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell” by Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Press, 386 pages, $29.99.

The worldwide cultural image of the United States is most uniquely associated with the American frontier. Readers, like this reviewer, whose childhood celluloid idols included Roy Rogers and Gene Autry grew up in the 1950s when popular Westerns dominated the three television networks. These readers should enjoy “Tombstone” by Tom Clavin.

The author is a veteran writer who has penned multiple best-selling nonfiction books featuring various aspects of Americana. The myth of America’s “Old West” inevitably pits ruthless desperados against virtuous lawmen, but Clavin shows the methods and flaws of the two groups often overlapped.

The most recognizable example of the deadly conflict between the law and the lawless of this era featured a gun battle in Southeast Arizona in 1881. The badge-wearing Earp brothers and their ally, Doc Holliday, faced off against members of a notorious band of cattle rustlers at the OK Corral in Tombstone.

Since his death in 1929, Wyatt Earp’s reputation has been burnished by heroic actors in acclaimed movies about the confrontation. Henry Fonda, Burt Lancaster, Kevin Costner and James Garner have all tried their hands at portraying Wyatt.

Clavin, although no wordsmith, is steadfast in researching and describing the imperfections as well as the virtues of Earp’s character and pursues the most likely version of the event with the doggedness of Earp’s vengeance posse. The legibility of the book’s font and vintage photos of the locale and protagonists make this an easily accessible window into America’s past.

Along the way readers will uncover nuggets of previously unknown history. For example, John Gosper, the acting governor of Arizona during the shootout had previously served as Nebraska’s Secretary of State and president of the Lincoln City Council. Gosper County in central Nebraska carries his name.

The reviewer spent a couple of his shelter-at-home hours re-watching the Kurt Russell 1993 movie version of “Tombstone,” which is the most accurate Hollywood representation of the incident. Wyatt’s body count was inflated when compared to Clavin’s book while his character flaws were minimized. Which version will resonate more with today’s audience? As a newspaperman in the John Ford classic, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” once proclaimed, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who is still able to recite the first verse and chorus of the theme song from the Hugh O’Brian television series “Wyatt Earp”. 

