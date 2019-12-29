Review: Organization hampers 'Edison' biography

“Edison” by Edmund Morris, Random House, 783 pages, $38.
Thomas Alva Edison affected our present world’s appearance as profoundly as any individual of the past millennium with his perfection in 1879 of the first functional electric light bulb. “Edison” by Edmund Morris is an exhaustive biography of the inventor representing seven years of research from among the 5 million pages of Edison’s preserved documents.
The book was published posthumously after author Morris’s death early in 2019. He had received a Pulitzer Prize for his three-part biography of Theodore Roosevelt and had also written a best-selling but controversial biography of Ronald Reagan. Edison’s biography, although monumental in detail, suffers from the peculiar organization of its voluminous material.
Beginning with the death of the prolific inventor, the biography advances backward by decades through Edison’s long life, reminiscent of the F. Scott Fitzgerald story and Brad Pitt movie, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”
Most readers will find the editors’ unusual choice confusing. The author may have intended this format as an homage to the “Wizard of Menlo Park” since T.H. White had proposed in his renowned work, “The Once and Future King,” that King Arthur’s wizard, Merlin, had lived his life backwards. Readers desiring a more conventional approach should consider perusing each decade in the natural order.
Setting that concept aside, this book provides a myriad of facts about Edison which had previously been unfamiliar to the reviewer. The widely believed canard that Edison was dyslexic is shown to be a myth since he was a voracious reader since childhood and was a skilled calligrapher.
In addition to his preeminence in electronics, he was also a pioneer in the development of the telegraph, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera. His more than 1,000 patents and many business ventures included iron mining, cement manufacture and developing storage batteries for U.S. submarines during World War I. The final years of his life were monopolized by a quixotic botanical search for an affordable substitute for rubber.
Edison demonstrated boundless ambition, technological inspiration in solving practical problems and a maniacal capacity for relentless work until a task was completed. His achievements were even more remarkable when one realizes he was nearly or completely deaf for most of his life.
When the reader completes lengthy biographies of famous individuals a certain fondness ordinarily develops by the book’s end. Grant, Hamilton, Napoleon, and even Rasputin come to this reviewer’s mind. However, Edison remains a cipher despite spending over 700 pages in his company.
Perhaps this lack of empathy is due to the book’s organization or the amount of space devoted to technical descriptions of his experiments. More probably it is caused by the “spots of commonness” which classic author George Eliot assured us could be found in any exceptional individual’s character. Certainly, Edison’s careless treatment of his family and acquaintances seems to prove the veracity of this concept.
This reviewer prefers to remember Edison as a young inventor riding the cowcatcher of a locomotive across the prairies of Western Nebraska, eager to test his new temperature-measuring device upon the starlight visible during the solar eclipse of 1878.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who once visited Edison’s Menlo Park laboratory in Michigan where it had been moved by his friend, Henry Ford.