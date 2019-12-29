Review: Organization hampers 'Edison' biography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Setting that concept aside, this book provides a myriad of facts about Edison which had previously been unfamiliar to the reviewer. The widely believed canard that Edison was dyslexic is shown to be a myth since he was a voracious reader since childhood and was a skilled calligrapher.

In addition to his preeminence in electronics, he was also a pioneer in the development of the telegraph, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera. His more than 1,000 patents and many business ventures included iron mining, cement manufacture and developing storage batteries for U.S. submarines during World War I. The final years of his life were monopolized by a quixotic botanical search for an affordable substitute for rubber.

Edison demonstrated boundless ambition, technological inspiration in solving practical problems and a maniacal capacity for relentless work until a task was completed. His achievements were even more remarkable when one realizes he was nearly or completely deaf for most of his life.

When the reader completes lengthy biographies of famous individuals a certain fondness ordinarily develops by the book’s end. Grant, Hamilton, Napoleon, and even Rasputin come to this reviewer’s mind. However, Edison remains a cipher despite spending over 700 pages in his company.