 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: O'Reilly mob book a hit, miss
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: O'Reilly mob book a hit, miss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
killingmobcover

“Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Press,292 pages, $30.

Authors Martin Dugard and Bill O’Reilly discovered a lode of literary gold with their previous nine books in the “Killing” series. Unfortunately, it appears that they are running out of subjects to kill.

The reviewer has covered five of these books in this space but vowed to desist from future books when “Killing Crazy Horse” widened its scope significantly (LJS, Nov. 18). Nevertheless, the latest topic, “Killing the Mob, ” enticed the reviewer enough to mimic Michael Corleone’s famous lament, ”Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

Alas, the authors once again broaden the topic excessively by including pre-prohibition criminals such as John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde and non-related characters like Sonny Liston and Desi Arnaz. By doing so, subjects are treated much more superficially than in their earlier books. A book entirely devoted to J. Edgar Hoover, Frank Sinatra or Bobby Kennedy might have resulted in a more focused effort.

Certainly, the popularity of movies like “The Godfather” and television shows like “The Sopranos” have familiarized the public with the organization and methods of the Mafia. Successful actors, directors, and producers like Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have based lucrative careers on this genre, and the public remains enthralled by criminal behavior.

By using the now-familiar techniques of previous books, the authors keep this one moving swiftly between topics and pages turning. Chapters are “pithy,” vintage photos abound, and arcane tidbits are inserted sporadically. Where else would one discover that murdered gangster “Bugsy” Siegel was portrayed in film versions by both actor, Warren Beatty and Warner Brothers’ Bugs Bunny in a Loony Toon?

Since O’Reilly admits in his addendum, “Note on Sources,” that all the information in the book has been obtained from the generous bibliography supplied or research on the internet, readers should expect no revolutionary insights to be revealed. Plausible speculation on such familiar topics as the Kennedy assassinations, Jimmy Hoffa’s fate and Marilyn Monroe’s demise remains unproven.

The lurid details of brutal “hits” too often seem gratuitously included. Nevertheless, this book should appeal to readers who prefer their entertainment cones with double scoops of sex and violence, generously topped with name-dropped celebrity sprinkles.

In summary, those seeking a guilty dip in salacious gossip may elect to pass a few unoccupied summer hours with this book. However, do not expect either the mob or organized crime to have been killed by the book’s end.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who occasionally enjoys browsing the National Enquirer while in the grocery line.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - May edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection
Book Reviews and News

Helen Ubiñas: The secret to ‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ was in rejection

First things first: I vote to name Deesha Philyaw’s debut short story collection, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies” the next One Book, One Philadelphia. And yes, I’ve already been politely informed that there’s a committee, of which I am not a member, that decides what book the city will read together on any given year. But to paraphrase a popular expression: I’m columnizing it into ...

+2
Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Kin,' by Shawna Kay Rodenberg

"Kin" by Shawna Kay Rodenberg; Bloomsbury (352 pages, $28) ——— Reading Shawna Kay Rodenberg's "Kin" is like watching anything made by director David Lynch. After each sentence, paragraph or turn of the page, I expected the likes of the Lady in the Radiator from "Eraserhead" to show up, all puffy-cheeked and singing eerily about heaven, or any of the backwards-speaking characters in "Twin ...

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’
Book Reviews and News

A bully’s victim tells his story in Mieko Kawakami’s ‘Heaven’

"Heaven" by Mieko Kawakami; Europa Editions (190 pages, $23) ——— For the teenage protagonist of "Heaven," life is hell. We never learn his name, only the cruel nickname he’s been given by his classmates in middle school: Eyes. His “lazy eye” has minor effects on his vision but a major effect on his life, making him the target of vicious bullies. Endlessly taunted and pranked, beaten and ...

+2
Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Our Woman in Moscow,' by Beatriz Williams

"Our Woman in Moscow" by Beatriz Williams; Morrow (448 pages, $27.99) ——— The 50 years leading up to the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 could be considered the golden age of espionage. As for novels written during that time, the Cold War category pretty much belongs to men: John Le Carré, Ian Fleming, Len Deighton, Robert Littell and Charles McCarry being the best known. And while spy novels ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: — 2. ...

Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown 2. Malibu Rising. Taylor ...

‘The Bombay Prince’ by Sujata Massey
Book Reviews and News

‘The Bombay Prince’ by Sujata Massey

  • Updated

In an attempt to solidify England’s colonial rule, Prince Edward VIII visits Bombay in 1921. During a parade, a student, Freny Cuttingmaster, the daughter of a tailor, is murdered. Massey’s indomitable main character, lawyer Perveen Mistry, investigates. In strict Parsis culture where a family’s reputation is everything and a daughter’s perceived flaws can destroy that standing, Cuttingmaster’s death becomes embroiled in Bombay’s increasingly violent independence movement. The prince’s visit has also returned someone to Mistry’s life that she’d decided never to see again. Mistry charges into both matters with her usual pointed but restrained anger toward India’s patriarchy and colonial rule. Massey’s lush descriptions and rich historical details are transporting.

+2
Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty

"Diary of a Young Naturalist" by Dara McAnulty; Milkweed Editions (222 pages, $25) ——— I was sitting in a sunny spot on my porch reading Dara McAnulty's "Diary of a Young Naturalist" when a shadow passed the window, briefly blotting out the light. I looked up to see a hawk swoop into our maple tree, a small wriggling creature trapped in its claw. What kind of hawk? I don't know. What kind of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News