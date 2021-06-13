Review: O'Reilly mob book a hit, miss

“Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Press,292 pages, $30.
Authors Martin Dugard and Bill O’Reilly discovered a lode of literary gold with their previous nine books in the “Killing” series. Unfortunately, it appears that they are running out of subjects to kill.
The reviewer has covered five of these books in this space but vowed to desist from future books when “Killing Crazy Horse” widened its scope significantly (LJS, Nov. 18). Nevertheless, the latest topic, “Killing the Mob, ” enticed the reviewer enough to mimic Michael Corleone’s famous lament, ”Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."
Alas, the authors once again broaden the topic excessively by including pre-prohibition criminals such as John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde and non-related characters like Sonny Liston and Desi Arnaz. By doing so, subjects are treated much more superficially than in their earlier books. A book entirely devoted to J. Edgar Hoover, Frank Sinatra or Bobby Kennedy might have resulted in a more focused effort.
Certainly, the popularity of movies like “The Godfather” and television shows like “The Sopranos” have familiarized the public with the organization and methods of the Mafia. Successful actors, directors, and producers like Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have based lucrative careers on this genre, and the public remains enthralled by criminal behavior.
By using the now-familiar techniques of previous books, the authors keep this one moving swiftly between topics and pages turning. Chapters are “pithy,” vintage photos abound, and arcane tidbits are inserted sporadically. Where else would one discover that murdered gangster “Bugsy” Siegel was portrayed in film versions by both actor, Warren Beatty and Warner Brothers’ Bugs Bunny in a Loony Toon?
Since O’Reilly admits in his addendum, “Note on Sources,” that all the information in the book has been obtained from the generous bibliography supplied or research on the internet, readers should expect no revolutionary insights to be revealed. Plausible speculation on such familiar topics as the Kennedy assassinations, Jimmy Hoffa’s fate and Marilyn Monroe’s demise remains unproven.
The lurid details of brutal “hits” too often seem gratuitously included. Nevertheless, this book should appeal to readers who prefer their entertainment cones with double scoops of sex and violence, generously topped with name-dropped celebrity sprinkles.
In summary, those seeking a guilty dip in salacious gossip may elect to pass a few unoccupied summer hours with this book. However, do not expect either the mob or organized crime to have been killed by the book’s end.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who occasionally enjoys browsing the National Enquirer while in the grocery line.