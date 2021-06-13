Review: O'Reilly mob book a hit, miss

“Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Press,292 pages, $30.

Authors Martin Dugard and Bill O’Reilly discovered a lode of literary gold with their previous nine books in the “Killing” series. Unfortunately, it appears that they are running out of subjects to kill.

The reviewer has covered five of these books in this space but vowed to desist from future books when “Killing Crazy Horse” widened its scope significantly (LJS, Nov. 18). Nevertheless, the latest topic, “Killing the Mob, ” enticed the reviewer enough to mimic Michael Corleone’s famous lament, ”Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

Alas, the authors once again broaden the topic excessively by including pre-prohibition criminals such as John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde and non-related characters like Sonny Liston and Desi Arnaz. By doing so, subjects are treated much more superficially than in their earlier books. A book entirely devoted to J. Edgar Hoover, Frank Sinatra or Bobby Kennedy might have resulted in a more focused effort.