Review: Oates' latest thick, brilliant

The McClaren siblings have but one thing in common -- they all loved their father, who in turn loved them all as best he could. That alone keeps them from abandoning each other.

Over hundreds of pages, their relationships play out in raw, authentic detail. Their encounters are revelatory, not just in the realm of family trickiness, but in the larger context of American culture, which these days is most painfully represented by people who lack the ability to step back and consider the other and his or her circumstances.

Yet their turmoil is not foreign to any of us. "Christ, life is a struggle," Whitey thinks in his dying moments. "Anyone who tells you anything else is a liar."

Much has been said about Oates' astounding productivity -- year after year, novel after novel, some brilliant, some clumsily rendered Goth schlock (and yet, good reads, all). And here we have a new novel by her you could employ as a 3-pound doorstop.

It is brilliant. How blessed we are to have her as a novelist in our chaotic, confusing times.

"Night" is spot on for these times of racial divide, as well as in portraying the fractious family dynamic that many of us know all too well.

Three inches thick or no, "Night" deserves the top spot on your quarantine nightstand. Here's a fervent salute to Oates, our finest American novelist, for this one.

