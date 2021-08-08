Review: Novel tackles motherhood

She texts her daughter every night; Ally, furious with her mother, whom she's long considered nosy and overbearing, never responds.

Ally, meanwhile, has started having a secret sexual relationship with Joe, a 29-year-old man. "She knew what she was doing was dangerous, but it was also the most exciting thing that had ever happened to her. ... She felt alive to her future adult self."

She refuses to consider their clandestine encounters as statutory rape, noting that the word "rape" comes from a Latin term meaning to seize property: "She was not anyone's property, and Joe was not taking anything from her but, rather, giving her everything."

Spiotta follows both mother and daughter as Sam seeks to reinvent herself and Ally goes on a quest to define herself for the first time. The characters are stubbornly defiant, and Spiotta does a wonderful job depicting them in their twin rebellions: Sam, who "liked to imagine herself as subtly different from everyone else," and Ally, who discovers that she's "careful, and quite good, it turned out, at keeping secrets."