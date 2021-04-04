Review: Novel an homage to Christie

"An Extravagant Death" by Charles Finch; Minotaur, 288 pages, $27.99.

As a kid reading Agatha Christie's novels, I longed for the well-traveled writer who set her mysteries all over the world, to ship Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple to America to badger Yanks and solve a puzzle-like string of murders. It never happened but I am delighted to report that Charles Finch, whose books usually are set in England in the years before Christie's 1890 birth, has 12-year-old me covered.

Finch's witty new "An Extravagant Death" even pays homage to a Christie classic — best not to say which one — in its solution to a murder that horrifies the wealthy in Newport, R.I. It's 1878 and the party season is kicking off with shindigs hosted in the 50-bedroom "cottages" of folks with last names such as Astor and Vanderbilt. But there's a fly in the punch bowl: The summer enclave's most beautiful socialite, reportedly on the verge of accepting two marriage proposals, is found dead at the bottom of a beachside cliff. Did one of her fellow elites push her, or was it a townie, resentful of having to cater to the idle watercress sandwich eaters?