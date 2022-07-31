 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: No sleeping through 'Sleeping'

  • 0

Sleeping Alone: Stories, Ru Freeman, Graywolf Press, 216 pages, $16.

In Waterville, Maine, Maya visits Venus Day Spa & Bistro to have a spa facial. She brings "tropical brown skin to the table" and also a "bliss-resistant body." Suzanne, the salon's owner, puts her at ease, first by massaging away nerves and then by sharing confidences about her mother who abandoned her as a child.

Such candid revelations prompt Maya to trace parallels with her own hardscrabble childhood in a foreign land. Soon she is looking back and opening up, telling Suzanne how she coped when her mother left her behind in their hut on a muddy riverbank to earn money as a housemaid elsewhere. As Maya talks, she throws light on the girl she was and the woman she became.

"Beauty Treatments" is one of 11 tales that make up "Sleeping Alone," Ru Freeman's first short story collection. Though unnamed, Maya's "island home" is presumably Freeman's native land, Sri Lanka. It provided the setting for her two novels. However, it serves as the backdrop for only a couple of stories here. Freeman bases her miniature dramas in several locations and homes in on a variety of sharply drawn characters, many of them outside their comfort zones and trying to adapt and connect.

People are also reading…

In "The Irish Girl," we meet another character who has left "the island." Don arrives in Dublin from Sri Lanka in 1969 to start work at a cheese company. He lodges with Madailein, her feckless husband, and their daughters. As he spends time in his landlady's company, enjoying her songs and sherry-fueled conversations, he gradually experiences "the full-bellied solace of desire."

Freeman's longest and most inventive story, "The Wake," plays out in New York City and follows a girl called Sylvia who endures considerable upheaval when her mother becomes a devotee of a cult that meets in their family apartment — the only place in the city in which Agapito, the cult's leader, can feel "divine vibrancies." But when Agapito dies, his miraculous resurrection doesn't go quite to plan.

A handful of stories deal with reactions to lives cut tragically short. "Kobe Loves Me" unites a teacher and student in their grief for a "Black king who turned Black boys into princes." "Retaining Walls" centers on a contractor who forges a strong bond with his latest clients and learns of the suicide of a much-missed brother and son. But while he earns trust and builds intimacy, his marriage starts to unravel.

One or two stories peter out without having amounted to much. The rest of them are deftly constructed and vividly realized. The eponymous tale about a Middle Eastern immigrant intent on wreaking havoc ("I am the slim, slivered bone that buries itself in an unreachable part of your throat, just when you thought the chowder tasted good") shows that Freeman is capable of producing darker hues, and of disturbing and delighting in equal measure.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Sewing Girl's Tale,' by John Wood Sweet

Review: 'The Sewing Girl's Tale,' by John Wood Sweet

NONFICTION: The rare, true story of a young woman in 18th-century America who was raped — and fought her assailant in court. "The Sewing Girl's Tale" by John Wood Sweet; Henry Holt (384 pages, $29.99) ——— On the evening of Aug. 25, 1793, Lanah Sawyer, a 17-year-old seamstress, was out walking in Lower Manhattan when she was accosted by men who catcalled and frightened her, begins the true ...

Sam Dean: Mike Davis is still a damn good storyteller

Sam Dean: Mike Davis is still a damn good storyteller

In late June, I wrote to Mike Davis to see if he'd be up for an interview. His reply: "If you don't mind the long trek to SD, I'd be happy to talk. I'm in the terminal stage of metastatic esophageal cancer but still up and around the house." Davis does not mince words. Still, he can tell some stories. Like this one: Born in Fontana, raised in El Cajon, he spent the '60s on the front lines of ...

It's that time again! See which titles made Barack Obama's 2022 summer reading list

It's that time again! See which titles made Barack Obama's 2022 summer reading list

Would it really be summer without Barack Obama's summer reading list? On Tuesday, the former president released his 2022 picks for the summer season. Coincidentally (or maybe not?), Obama's literary selections arrived at the same time this year's Booker Prize nominee longlist was announced. "I've read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far," Obama ...

Laurie Hertzel: Sentiment prompts readers to cherish their worn-out books

Laurie Hertzel: Sentiment prompts readers to cherish their worn-out books

Readers say their old books are more than objects: They are physical reminders of love. Your tattered old books remind you of parents and grandparents, of childhood, of grad school, of traditions or trips or memorable moments. Your worn-out books are more than objects: They are physical reminders of love. In response to a column I wrote a couple of months ago about keeping worn-out books, ...

A guide to the books on this week's big lists from Obama and the Booker Prize

A guide to the books on this week's big lists from Obama and the Booker Prize

When it rains, it pours. On Tuesday, Barack Obama dropped his 2022 summer reading list just as the Booker Prize, the U.K.'s most prestigious literary award, announced the 13 books on this year's longlist. The books on both lists are diverse in every way, ranging from crime and speculative fiction to a sweeping history of the New York Knicks and an examination of democracies. Every year, Obama ...

Bruce Holsinger whips up a hurricane nightmare

Bruce Holsinger whips up a hurricane nightmare

"The Displacements" by Bruce Holsinger; Riverhead Books (448 pages, $27) ——— It’s the stuff of Floridians’ nightmares: a hurricane that blows up to unprecedented Category 6 strength just before it slams into Miami and renders the southern part of the state uninhabitable. Bruce Holsinger’s new novel, “The Displacements,” begins in the not-too-distant future with just such a storm, Hurricane ...

Gustavo Arellano: Mike Davis has terminal cancer. But his big worry is what is happening to our world

Gustavo Arellano: Mike Davis has terminal cancer. But his big worry is what is happening to our world

LOS ANGELES — You can easily understand why Mike Davis might be glum. The Jeremiah of Southern California — the writer equally hailed and hated for decrying the dark side of the region's eternal boosterism — has battled cancer for the past five years. He recently decided to stop chemotherapy and is now at his San Diego home on palliative care. Doctors have given him months to live. The recent ...

In new book 'Aurora,' theater shooter’s psychiatrist tells her side of the story

In new book 'Aurora,' theater shooter’s psychiatrist tells her side of the story

Editor’s note: The Denver Post respects the wishes of Aurora theater shooting victims and their families that the assailant’s name not be repeated in news stories. In this article, his name is only mentioned in direct quotes by the author. Ten years ago, Dr. Lynne Fenton felt villainized after she was identified as the psychiatrist who treated the Aurora theater shooter in the months leading ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News