“Agent Running in the Field” by John le Carré, 281 pages, Viking, $29.
Just out, “Agent Running in the Field” by John le Carré is another great spy novel. It is stuffed with quirky characters, splayed out on settings so contemporary that George Smiley would be hard-pressed to get his bearings. They solve current problems, chatting in the slang of the day and relating as we do now but, of course, in a very English way.
The protagonist is Nat, at 47 a career government worker for an England that “may not be an England that exists for us any more, if it ever did,” he confesses, in an attempt to come clean to his adult daughter about the career he has never quite revealed to her.
When his daughter presses him, he spills more, “stung by the suggestion that I’ve somehow failed to notice that the country’s in free fall.” He cites a “Tory cabinet of tenth-raters,” a “pig-ignorant foreign secretary” that he serves, and “the sheer bloody lunacy of Brexit.”
The stressed state of the loyal public servant in a rudderless country and world is a condition le Carré has explored in his recent works, but here it is clearly uttered in the private language of this father-daughter transfer and even more pungently through a younger character, Ed Shannon, who becomes a reckless foil to Nat’s practiced mid-career craftiness.
The two meet and grow close over the antique sport of badminton. Ed seeks Nat out to dethrone him from his club championship in the slightly musty confines of London’s Athleticus Club, with its old-time indoor courts and quaint ways.
In an NPR radio interview about this book, author le Carré said he liked the idea of using amateur badminton as a setting for part of the novel because “a great many eccentric people play” the game. He said he uses such techniques to make the cloaked world of espionage real. “I make it personal,” he said, referring to the oddities and mannerisms that make his characters multi-dimensional and, for many readers, unforgettable.
This 25th book of le Carré’s seems to have issued from a writer much younger than the 88-year-old master. It is springy, fresh and surprising. Just a word to those unfamiliar with his style: Not one of his previous novels conforms to the formula of a bang-bang, pot-boiling thriller, and he is not about to start with that now. Readers who seek gunfire in the first few pages and a stack of bodies at first chapter’s end are advised to seek their spies elsewhere.
That is not to say that a gripping fear that Ed’s strange unbounded pursuit of Nat (and one of Nat’s radical female staff members) does not envelop the reader in a sense of dreadful wariness; or that there is not a spate of held breath as Nat reactivates his tried and true spycraft to dash off to the Czech Republic to seek out clues the old-fashioned way from a somewhat unreliable and definitely dangerous past associate who has become a Russian oligarch. These are the sorts of chills and thrills that have brought dedicated readers back to le Carré during his 58 years of publication.
Look here, too, for an evergreen mind searching, through the idiom of espionage, for pathways through the way we live now. Ponder with just a little sadness, as the genre-master did on his recent radio interview, that after the Cold War, in the “post-Imperial period,” a great leader could have come forward to shape a better world — but no one did.