 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Navigating a crumbling world

  • 0
visitor

The Visitors, By Jessi Jezewska Stevens, And Other Stories, 269 pages, $25.95.

Opening this novel, Jessi Jezewska Stevens' second, you encounter what look like computer terminal commands on solid black rectangles — and that I didn't even know what to call this probably says more about me than about the book, but still ... be prepared to shrug it off, along with subsequent similar interventions, and get on with the story, assuming that it will all eventually make sense.

It sort of does. The novel, in its way, is about the disintegration of a character (known, logically enough, as C), within the breakdown of society, framed by an eco-hacktivist attack on the national electrical grid.

It takes place in the time of Occupy Wall Street, as C, a onetime celebrated textile artist (i.e., a weaver), now the owner of an arts and craft shop, discovers a gnomelike "visitor" haunting her days, which are already haunted by a dissolved marriage, a hysterectomy, oppressive medical debt, a terrible pain that presages yet more medical debt, and news of that hactivist group (GoodNite) wreaking havoc.

People are also reading…

Amid all the computer commands, aphorisms and assertions ("Retail is debt," for instance, or, "Why do we go out? To shout at the world, mainly — call it commerce, politics, art."), C is poignantly real, trying to negotiate the cruel financial and medical realities of everyday life while contending with what looks like — but is it? — an incipient romance with her lifelong friend Zo, a rich market analyst. That Zo is typically a lesbian (and, at the moment, contemplating her own romance with a man), and C is typically straight, complicates things further.

When Zo's point of view briefly supplants C's, we are treated to feverish lessons in the operation — or failure — of markets, which emerge from Zo's exchanges with her male perhaps-partner, the Professor, a brilliant or maybe crazy behaviorist, who says things like, "debt is the corpus and the grid is the heart that pumps the lifeblood in. No electricity, no data, no debt."

Or, more to the point (ha ha), "The market is ... a means of gathering intelligence. It is a process of discovery. It exists to consolidate the data of our world."

That C's hysterectomy, the beginning of her worst woes, coincided with the Crash of 2008 makes perfect sense within the web of debt, loss and looming disaster that ensnares her and enmeshes this small novel of outsize ideas, where a hovering little gnome with bare feet, a diaphanous body, glabrous protruding eyes, and a curious, expectant gaze might be a "spirit guide," a manifestation of C's "genius for displacing herself, embodying herself in other things," or, pathetically enough, "the perfect child ... doesn't eat, doesn't sleep ... is no burden at all."

"Is it possible to imagine something so fully that it takes on a life of its own? So many systems run only on belief." It's possible that a novel, like this one, does, too.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Cheap Land Colorado,' by Ted Conover

Review: 'Cheap Land Colorado,' by Ted Conover

NONFICTION: Journalist Ted Conover immerses himself in life off the grid in the San Luis Valley of Colorado. "Cheap Land Colorado" by Ted Conover; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $30) ——— In "Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America's Edge," his new book of immersive journalism, Ted Conover returns to his home state to explore the San Luis Valley and the people who live there. The valley's ...

A Broad swath of discontent

A Broad swath of discontent

PHILADELPHIA — It’s the simple ideas that get you in trouble. Bruce Buschel, an author and Philadelphia native, figured he'd walk the 13-mile length of Broad Street in two days, then write a book about it. Along the way, he'd commune with ghosts from his past, meet some new people, and better understand the place that forged him. The result, "Walking Broad: Looking for the Heart of Brotherly ...

Review: 'Sister Novelists,' by Devoney Looser

Review: 'Sister Novelists,' by Devoney Looser

NONFICTION: A fascinating biography of two hugely popular — but now forgotten — authors of the 19th century. "Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës" by Devoney Looser; Bloomsbury (576 pages, $30) ——— Britain in the 19th century was a wonderland of inspiration for great novelists. The country's rigid class system, its decadent ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Boys from Biloxi. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. No Plan B. ...

Beth Macy searches for solutions to the opioid crisis in ’Raising Lazarus’

Beth Macy searches for solutions to the opioid crisis in ’Raising Lazarus’

"Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis" by Beth Macy; Little, Brown (373 pages, $30) ——— It was historic — and alarming — news when in August the National Center for Health Statistics announced that, for the second year in a row, life expectancy for Americans had declined, dropping to a level last seen three decades ago. One factor in that drop was, of ...

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

After Ross Gay's father was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, Gay, while caring for his dad, made a surprising and gratifying discovery. His old man had freckles. "The reason I got that close to him was because he was dying, but the joy it gave me to find out that he had freckles was a kind of grace," Gay said. "Instead of being purely devastated by his dying, I was flummoxed by his ...

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Don't Miss "Lark Ascending" by Silas House; Algonquin Books (288 pages, $27) ——— Is it possible to create a hopeful work of art about the end of humanity? In the capable hands of Silas House, the answer is an emphatic yes. "Lark Ascending" begins in America in the near future. The West burns and the fires spread, pushing the teenaged Lark north and east with his family. They join other climate ...

‘Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story’ chronicles the power of Atlanta hip-hop and trap music

‘Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story’ chronicles the power of Atlanta hip-hop and trap music

For the first two decades of rap history, the focal points were New York and Los Angeles. When Atlanta’s OutKast won best new artist at the 1995 Source Awards, they were audibly booed. Atlanta’s hip-hop culture would eventually gain respect from coast to coast and by the 2000s, artists such as Lil Jon, Young Jeezy, T.I. and Ludacris would become synonymous with the Dirty South. The momentum ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears talks about her freedoms post-conservatorship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News