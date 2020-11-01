Review: More than fun and games

Local readers will find University of Nebraska basketball’s Stu Lantz and Omaha’s Bob Boozer and Gayle Sayers mentioned. Both writers are skillful manipulators of the written word and use their witty and erudite observations of sports as metaphors for the passing American scene. Personality sketches and personal vignettes abound in each book.

One only needs read the introduction of Berkow’s book or Callahan’s Epilogue to be drawn into their reminiscences of past Olympic triumphs and tragedies, epic golf and tennis matches, automobile and horse races and gridiron, hardwood, and diamond games and the players who made them memorable. Berkow’s book has a section of photographs of the author with these icons, and Callahan’s book features an extensive and helpful index of the subjects covered.

In summary, while it is interesting to read these books as companion pieces, “How Life Imitates Sports” is more reliant upon excerpts from previously published material. Therefore, since the books contain considerable overlap in subject matter, the reviewer would recommend “Gods at Play” to the reader who plans to read only one of the two.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D,. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who in high school was beat sports reporter for the hometown newspaper and sports editor for the school paper. The promising journalistic career which was planned somehow went awry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0