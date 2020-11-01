Review: More than fun and games

“How Life Imitates Sports: A Sportswriter Recounts, Relives, and Reckons with 50 Years on the Sports Beat” by Ira Berkow, Sports Publishing, 379 pages, $24.99.
“Gods at Play: An Eyewitness Account of Great Moments in American Sports” by Tom Callahan, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc., 290 pages, $26.95.
Readers who have previously visited this space may have noted a propensity by the reviewer to favor books revolving around sports or history. Some may find these topics irrelevant or frivolous. The reviewer will respectfully disagree as the two books reviewed today should illustrate.
Ira Berkow and Tom Callahan are veteran sports writers whose careers have mirrored the span of sporting events and athletes vicariously witnessed by the reviewer. Their respective books, “How Life Imitates Sports,” and “Gods at Play,” will evoke memories which readers of a similar vintage have used to mark their own passages through time.
As acclaimed newspaper and magazine journalists and columnists as well as successful authors of numerous books, Berkow and Callahan have had access to virtually every major event and player in any spectator sport during the past six decades.
It is fascinating to compare their respective opinions on such controversial figures as Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Pete Rose and Tiger Woods and to discover how often they concur. Few significant events, even the “made for television” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1972, escape their mutual scrutiny.
Local readers will find University of Nebraska basketball’s Stu Lantz and Omaha’s Bob Boozer and Gayle Sayers mentioned. Both writers are skillful manipulators of the written word and use their witty and erudite observations of sports as metaphors for the passing American scene. Personality sketches and personal vignettes abound in each book.
One only needs read the introduction of Berkow’s book or Callahan’s Epilogue to be drawn into their reminiscences of past Olympic triumphs and tragedies, epic golf and tennis matches, automobile and horse races and gridiron, hardwood, and diamond games and the players who made them memorable. Berkow’s book has a section of photographs of the author with these icons, and Callahan’s book features an extensive and helpful index of the subjects covered.
In summary, while it is interesting to read these books as companion pieces, “How Life Imitates Sports” is more reliant upon excerpts from previously published material. Therefore, since the books contain considerable overlap in subject matter, the reviewer would recommend “Gods at Play” to the reader who plans to read only one of the two.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D,. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who in high school was beat sports reporter for the hometown newspaper and sports editor for the school paper. The promising journalistic career which was planned somehow went awry.
