Review: Midwest home to universal truths

“Bone Chalk” by Jim Reese, Stephen F. Austin University Press, 155 pages, $22.
“Bone Chalk” is a short book of prose musings by Jim Reese, an associate professor of English at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., and author of three acclaimed books of poetry. Reese completed his Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and this collection of essays falls somewhere between a traditional memoir and a poet’s chapbook. In either category the book would merit the attention of any thoughtful reader living in America’s heartland.
Endorsed by Nebraska’s Pulitzer Prize-winning former poet laureate and resident Yoda of the Bohemian Alps, Ted Kooser, Reese uses his poetic sensitivity to capture significant scenes from his adolescent misadventures in Omaha and his subsequent tentative steps toward adulthood.
Memorable portraits of his grandfather and his in-laws will mirror the more vivid inhabitants of each reader’s family tree. Time spent camouflaged within the furry head of Wayne State College’s mascot, Willie the Wildcat, and as the greenhorn apprentice employee of a Nebraska farmer as well as selections from Midwestern bumper stickers are used to leaven the grittiness of rural life on the Great Plains. Nevertheless, Reese’s long-time position as an instructor in the federal prison system firmly establishes the underlying seriousness of his subjects.
This author has the ability to morph from “Green Acres” scenarios into situations more suitable to “Breaking Bad” without missing a beat. The reader will be transported from Fordyce, Nebraska, to San Quentin prison with the turn of a page.
Reese, who once wrote a column for the Lincoln Journal Star called “Nebraska Bookshelf,” although grounded in Middle America, finds universal truths in his work. Readers will discover that love of family, decency, honesty and a sense of humor are not limited to any particular region of the country.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose teenage experience tossing bales of hay lasted for one day.