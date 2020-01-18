Review: Midwest home to universal truths

“Bone Chalk” by Jim Reese, Stephen F. Austin University Press, 155 pages, $22.

“Bone Chalk” is a short book of prose musings by Jim Reese, an associate professor of English at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., and author of three acclaimed books of poetry. Reese completed his Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and this collection of essays falls somewhere between a traditional memoir and a poet’s chapbook. In either category the book would merit the attention of any thoughtful reader living in America’s heartland.

Endorsed by Nebraska’s Pulitzer Prize-winning former poet laureate and resident Yoda of the Bohemian Alps, Ted Kooser, Reese uses his poetic sensitivity to capture significant scenes from his adolescent misadventures in Omaha and his subsequent tentative steps toward adulthood.