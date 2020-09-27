Review: Memoir unexpectedly riveting

“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” by Phuc Tran, Flatiron Books, 306 pages, $27.99.
A first-time author’s memoir about childhood experiences growing up in a small United States city which ends when he leaves for college sounds like the term paper assignment for an introductory creative writing class.
Nevertheless, the author’s impish, grade school smirk on the dust jacket of “Sigh, Gone” piqued the reviewer’s curiosity about what might lie within. Opening the book will prove to be a fortunate choice for any thoughtful reader during this period of increased racial tension.
Phuc Tran’s parents immigrated to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, following the collapse of South Vietnam in 1975, when Phuc was an infant. His family’s struggle to adjust to a new language, culture and social position make compelling reading.
The author’s own story about his search for compatible grade and high school cliques, teenage rebellion and choosing a future life path is more conventional and will resonate with anyone who grew up in rural, middle class America. In his case, comic books, skateboarding and punk rock music were the magic keys which unlocked his entrance into the peer acceptance which made his undergraduate education bearable.
Tran’s prose can be humorous, erudite and insightful without seeming intrusive. However, his brutal honesty is the quality which makes his book memorable. He is unsparing in describing his family interactions and his chilling accounts of family strife form the rock-solid foundation of his book. Readers should be forewarned that his fitful progress toward adulthood contains no self-censorship of language or sexually awkward experiences.
One of the pleasures of the book is his skill with language, and pop culture references abound. Each chapter’s theme is cleverly introduced by the title of a work from a favorite author such as Gustave Flaubert, Oscar Wilde or Homer and integrated into his own life without ostentation.
Using “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as the title of one of the final chapters allows Tran to provide concrete examples of deliberate and unintended intolerance without introducing lingering rancor or blame.
It is refreshing to read a serious discussion of bigotry and racism so originally expressed. Readers will be surprised by Tran’s conclusion at the chapter’s end.
Finally, this book is a reminder that the United States remains a country of opportunity to all who choose to reside here. Phuc Tran, now 46, was able to pursue his unique goals through the help of generous sponsors, sympathetic teachers and the many acquaintances he met during his youth.
He is a lifetime teacher of Latin and Sanskrit, an acclaimed tattoo artist and a beloved husband and father. Readers can now hope that his book will mark the beginning of a successful literary career.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose personal version of “privilege” was being trusted with caring for the eyes of his Nebraska patients.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!