Review: Memoir unexpectedly riveting

“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In” by Phuc Tran, Flatiron Books, 306 pages, $27.99.

A first-time author’s memoir about childhood experiences growing up in a small United States city which ends when he leaves for college sounds like the term paper assignment for an introductory creative writing class.

Nevertheless, the author’s impish, grade school smirk on the dust jacket of “Sigh, Gone” piqued the reviewer’s curiosity about what might lie within. Opening the book will prove to be a fortunate choice for any thoughtful reader during this period of increased racial tension.

Phuc Tran’s parents immigrated to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, following the collapse of South Vietnam in 1975, when Phuc was an infant. His family’s struggle to adjust to a new language, culture and social position make compelling reading.

The author’s own story about his search for compatible grade and high school cliques, teenage rebellion and choosing a future life path is more conventional and will resonate with anyone who grew up in rural, middle class America. In his case, comic books, skateboarding and punk rock music were the magic keys which unlocked his entrance into the peer acceptance which made his undergraduate education bearable.