Review: McCarthy a lesson for today

“Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy” by Larry Tye, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 597 pages, $36.
Both Republicans and Democrats need to read “Demagogue,” Larry Tye’s new biography of Joseph McCarthy. With the tenor of modern political discourse having reached its present nadir, each party’s zealots routinely employ the former Wisconsin senator’s playbook to maintain power. Character assassination, innuendo, bullying and outright fabrication have become acceptable methods of achieving political goals.
During the mid-20th century Joe McCarthy was one of the most influential politicians in the United States. He used the anxiety unleashed by the Cold War and the public’s fear of nuclear annihilation by the Soviet Union to fuel his ambition. By 1954, as his senate subcommittee investigated “communist spies” in U.S. government institutions, McCarthy had become the fourth most-popular American, trailing only Presidents Eisenhower and Truman and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
McCarthy’s use of live television to draw attention to his subcommittee previewed the role which the visual medium would play in the critical Nixon/Kennedy debates before the 1960 election. By then Joe McCarthy had passed from the scene with his premature death in 1957 during an episode of delirium tremens induced by his chronic alcoholism.
Before his demise, his popularity had waned because of his boorish behavior, and he is best remembered presently by the term “McCarthyism” frequently used as a pejorative to imply unscrupulous political excesses.
Author Tye, who was a prize-winning journalist with the Boston Globe and has written previous biographies of Bobby Kennedy and Satchel Paige, has documented McCarthy’s life in exhaustive detail with newly available sources from declassified government documents, personal correspondence, and medical records. What Tye’s research demonstrates is the banality of McCarthy’s promised revelations and the triviality of his senate career. The reader is left to ponder what historians will make of Ukrainian telephone calls 60 years hence.
Although Tye attempts in his preface to equate McCarthy’s personality flaws to today’s president, his case falters when Joe’s character development is attributed to family poverty, military service and alcohol abuse, certainly not applicable to the present occupant of the White House. A parallel comparison to McCarthyism could be postulated as applying to those prosecutors seeing Russians lurking in the stairwells of every government building. McCarthy’s unique life and times defy such simple comparisons.
Tye’s book ultimately is a sordid and tragic tale of a troubled individual with whom the reader will neither sympathize nor despise. William Shakespeare could have been summarizing Joe McCarthy’s career when he had Macbeth describe “… a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes Joe McCarthy would be readily acceptable to either political party today.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!