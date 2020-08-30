Review: McCarthy a lesson for today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy” by Larry Tye, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 597 pages, $36.

Both Republicans and Democrats need to read “Demagogue,” Larry Tye’s new biography of Joseph McCarthy. With the tenor of modern political discourse having reached its present nadir, each party’s zealots routinely employ the former Wisconsin senator’s playbook to maintain power. Character assassination, innuendo, bullying and outright fabrication have become acceptable methods of achieving political goals.

During the mid-20th century Joe McCarthy was one of the most influential politicians in the United States. He used the anxiety unleashed by the Cold War and the public’s fear of nuclear annihilation by the Soviet Union to fuel his ambition. By 1954, as his senate subcommittee investigated “communist spies” in U.S. government institutions, McCarthy had become the fourth most-popular American, trailing only Presidents Eisenhower and Truman and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

McCarthy’s use of live television to draw attention to his subcommittee previewed the role which the visual medium would play in the critical Nixon/Kennedy debates before the 1960 election. By then Joe McCarthy had passed from the scene with his premature death in 1957 during an episode of delirium tremens induced by his chronic alcoholism.