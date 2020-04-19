Review: Marking time with Dern memoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Bruce Dern: A Memoir” by Bruce Dern with Christopher Fryer and Robert Crane, University Press of Kentucky (paperback reissue), 298 pages, $24.95.

Although this reviewer attempts to present only recent publications to his readers, unusual circumstances require alternative approaches. Therefore, today’s review of a 2014 paperback reissue, “Bruce Dern: A Memoir,” will acquaint readers with one of America’s underappreciated actors and help them pass some of those interminable hours of self-sequestration. As an additional bonus for readers who persist to the end, Nebraskans will be rewarded with a new favorite trivia question.

Octogenarian Dern has performed on stage, television and movies for the past six decades and this R-rated memoir contains a collection of unvarnished anecdotes featuring his more famous peers such as Jack Nicholson.

Scion of a noted Midwestern family (his father was the law partner of two- time Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson), Dern became an actor despite his parents' objection and trained at the famous Actor’s Studio in New York. He approaches each role seriously, and his book provides mesmerizing insights into the difficulty of achieving success in Hollywood. The book is recommended to anyone desiring a respite from the dire daily news updates with a dose of the faux reality of Tinseltown.