Review: Marking time with Dern memoir

“Bruce Dern: A Memoir” by Bruce Dern with Christopher Fryer and Robert Crane, University Press of Kentucky (paperback reissue), 298 pages, $24.95.
Although this reviewer attempts to present only recent publications to his readers, unusual circumstances require alternative approaches. Therefore, today’s review of a 2014 paperback reissue, “Bruce Dern: A Memoir,” will acquaint readers with one of America’s underappreciated actors and help them pass some of those interminable hours of self-sequestration. As an additional bonus for readers who persist to the end, Nebraskans will be rewarded with a new favorite trivia question.
Octogenarian Dern has performed on stage, television and movies for the past six decades and this R-rated memoir contains a collection of unvarnished anecdotes featuring his more famous peers such as Jack Nicholson.
Scion of a noted Midwestern family (his father was the law partner of two- time Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson), Dern became an actor despite his parents' objection and trained at the famous Actor’s Studio in New York. He approaches each role seriously, and his book provides mesmerizing insights into the difficulty of achieving success in Hollywood. The book is recommended to anyone desiring a respite from the dire daily news updates with a dose of the faux reality of Tinseltown.
Because of his willingness to portray unsavory characters, Dern has never been considered a marketable star. However, watching the following “Dern-O-Rama” of the reviewer’s favorites should provide hours of enjoyment to readers who are so inclined.
1. “Diggstown” (1996): Bruce is a sleazy boxing promoter in this underrated sports movie.
2. “Silent Running” (1972): Bruce saves the post-apocalyptic forest and also kills some folks.
3. “The Cowboys” (1971): Bruce shoots John Wayne in the back.
4. “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (1969): Bruce is a desperate marathon dancer during the Great Depression.
5. “Black Sunday” (1972): Bruce bombs the Super Bowl in the Goodyear blimp.
6. “Big Love”: Stream this quirky TV series to watch Bruce urinate into his son’s kitchen sink.
7. Finally, and most memorably, revisit “Nebraska” (2013): Omaha native Alexander Payne’s exploration of the sometimes-complicated relationship between a father and a son showcases Bruce at his finest.
Now for the promised trivia question: How is Bruce Dern related to the University of Nebraska?
And the answer: Bruce’s grandfather, George Dern, who later became governor of Utah and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s secretary of war, was captain of the 1894 Nebraska Bugeater football team.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who acknowledges former sports editor John Mabry for providing the above trivia information.
