Book Review

Review: Mapping a real adventure

rivercover

“River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard, Doubleday, 349 pages, $32.50.

Candice Millard’s latest book, “River of the Gods,” should become an early nominee for next year’s One Book-One Lincoln selection. Millard’s previous book, ”Hero of the Empire,” was reviewed favorably in this space Nov. 7, 2016, and resides in this reviewer’s personal library next to her two other books, “The River of Doubt” and “Destiny of the Republic.” Indeed, this reviewer has waited nearly six years for the present book, like a child on Christmas Eve. It was not a disappointment.

Millard’s strength as a writer of nonfiction is to reanimate long-dead historic figures and make them as familiar to the reader as those featured on the nightly news.

Her previous books featured prominent subjects, Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and James Garfield, and a youthful Winston Churchill. This book chooses two British explorers, Sir Richard Francis Burton and John Hanning Speke, who are almost unknown to today’s American audience. The pair were mid-19th century adventurers instrumental in exploring central Africa to discover the source of the world’s longest river, the Nile.

Their intertwined story involves saving each other’s lives during their initial horrifying journeys during 1856-59. By the end of their lives, petty jealousies had caused them to become virtual strangers. How their ultimate triumph resulted in disaffection and despair is the tragic tale at the book’s center.

The brilliant Burton, who could speak 25 different languages, is now best known as the translator of “Arabian Nights” and the “Kama Sutra.” The monument marking Speke’s grave is largely ignored by the public.

In addition to her skill in character portrayal, Millard’s experience as a writer for National Geographic magazine allows her to graphically document the hardships endured by these men in the era before antibiotics.

Burton was paralyzed and delirious for months during the arduous trek through uncharted jungles. A spear thrust through his cheek and palate left him with a permanently disfiguring facial scar. Speke was rendered partially blind and deaf for the rest of his life by the ordeal.

This book, like her others, is exquisitely researched and documented with compelling insights into each man’s character. Moral strengths, flaws and prejudices are revealed in both men. Burton’s doting wife, Isabel, illustrates the frustrations felt by females in Victorian society. Deserved credit is given to Sidi Mubarak Bombay, a freed East African slave who was an invaluable part of all three expeditions to the huge inland lake found to be the source of the White Nile.

An eight-page insert including maps and photos of all the principal characters adds to the story. For further reading on this topic “Stanley” by Tim Jeal, and Levison Wood’s “Walking the Nile”, reviewed in this space April 4, 2016, gives a modern update to this still-perilous region.

In summary, any reader with an interest in African exploration or the tenacity and endurance of those pioneers who were able to fill in the blank spots on the maps of our physical world will enjoy this book.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who must now await author Millard’s next project.

Tags

