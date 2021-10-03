Review: Living life and walking dogs

The book is filled with humor, if occasionally forced, as with the breadcrumbs line. Populating this book are quirky clients with odd demands, from those whose dogs "only drank Evian and wanted a bedtime story" to wealthy customers who used pet cams to monitor Kate's and their dogs' behavior.

Yet the book also has touches of melancholy. It's never lost on MacDougall that many clients are more prosperous and settled than she is. Her mum means well, but she doesn't help when she advises her to get a proper vocation and buy household items all women need, such as extra towels and a gravy boat.

She's a great character, but the most prominent family member is Finlay, MacDougall's boyfriend and eventual husband, who reminds her at the outset, "I hate. All. Dogs," yet learns to accept his partner's vocation.

The stars of the book are the dogs, about whom MacDougall writes with obvious affection. Among them are a Labrador puppy with "enough energy to power half of south London" and Mabel, the Jack Russell she and Finlay buy, whose head "liked to rest slightly to the right as if she might be in the thick of solving a murder."

The book gets repetitive after a while, but MacDougall's writing is always witty and evocative, as when she describes a client's house with "hand-painted window boxes and a bondage shop around the corner" and the husky "who looked uncannily like Rod Stewart from the mid-1980s." MacDougall may be a menace to porcelain pigeons, but as a writer, she's no klutz.

Chris Vognar is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other publications.

