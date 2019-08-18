“The Line Between: A Thriller” by Tosca Lee, Howard Books, 356 pages, $26.
Tosca Lee has become one of Lincoln’s most successful and prolific writers. To broaden her audience and demonstrate her versatility, her latest novel, “The Line Between,” is an apocalyptic thriller taking place in today’s Midwestern United States. Readers will discover many familiar locations in Nebraska and Iowa prominently featured in the book.
This reviewer has not read any of Lee’s previous works, which have been popular in the niche category of “Biblical fiction.” Her present book is more difficult to label. The reviewer also tries to avoid clichés like “page-turner” and compiling “summer reading lists,” although both might apply here. The book moves effortlessly between time frames as its feisty heroine unravels a mystery threatening to trigger doomsday for the world.
Since one of the pleasures of reading this type of fiction is discovering how the jigsaw pieces of the plot are fit together by the author, the reviewer will not pilfer the reader’s fun by using spoilers.
Readers will find elements of Waco’s Branch Davidian enclave along with echoes of Robin Cook’s fictional medical disasters and bits of television’s “The Walking Dead” series. That Lee can mesh these ingredients without employing too much of the reader’s “willing-suspension-of-disbelief” glue shows her skill as a writer.
Since a good writer must support her plot with enough research to make it plausible, this reviewer appreciated revisiting memories evoked from medical school by rare prion-linked diseases such as “kuru,” found only in cannibal tribes in New Guinea, and Great Britain’s “mad cow” disease. The Mangalitsa pigs she mentions are an obscure Hungarian breed worth Googling for their grotesque hairy appearance. And Lee’s appropriate smartphone references show her familiarity with today’s teenage behavior.
In summary, this Lincoln author and former Mrs. Nebraska has penned a book worthy of inclusion in one’s beach bag or tote luggage. As an added bonus during this sweltering summer, the novel’s action takes place during a freezing Midwestern winter.