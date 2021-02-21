Review: Librarian gets P.I. role in promising writer's work

Hill sculpts complex characters whose motives are believable. The intensely private Hester tries to keep her past quiet, but secrets have a way of breaking out. Surrounded by a group of realistic friends and acquaintances, Hester has cobbled together her own family on whom she knows she can count.

Hill’s affinity for showing the darkness that can thrive in hearts shines in his depiction of the selfish, chilling Matson family. “Watch Her” works well as a private detective mystery — with a librarian subbing for the P.I. — but also as a family thriller. “Mothers and daughters. It’s what this whole story had been about, from the start. Even Hester ... Her own truth,” writes Hill.

Hill has proven to be a talent to watch. With just three novels, Hill’s series has garnered attention often reserved for more established authors. His 2018 debut, “Little Comfort,” was nominated for an Agatha Award for best first novel. His second novel, “The Missing One,” was nominated for the Agatha Award for best contemporary novel and The G.P. Putnam’s Sons’ Sue Grafton Memorial Award. The engrossing “Watch Her” is an education in thoughtful plotting that should bring Hill more honors.

