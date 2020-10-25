Review: Kooser offers poetic peace

“Red Stilts” by Ted Kooser, Copper Canyon Press, 85 pages, $22.
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Ted Kooser, at age 81, seems as firmly rooted in the Nebraska landscape as the Bohemian Alps in which he resides. Despite his recent “second retirement” from his teaching position at the University of Nebraska and as editor of his syndicated newspaper column, “American Life in Poetry”, he continues to write on a daily basis. His 15th book of poetry, “Red Stilts,” demonstrates that poets, like fine wines, continue to improve with age.
Poetry, perhaps more than any type of written communication, relies upon that invisible bond formed between author and audience. The emotions evoked by the poet in each reader are unique and result in a shared intimacy between the two.
Fittingly, this book begins with a letter from the poet to his readers. As the sights, sounds and ambiance of a summer night in a small town are carefully assembled, the reader discovers that the scene has been conjured entirely from the poet’s nostalgia for an imaginary time. Fortunately, as his childhood footsteps fade into the night, he leaves the hint of his future return.
With his opening three-page letter the longest poem, the remaining short poems are divided into four sections corresponding to Midwestern seasons, beginning with those appropriate for Winter and ending with Autumn. Those familiar with Kooser’s work will recognize his skill at connecting the ordinary events of daily life to the sublime.
His observations of a dead vole or a field mouse struggling in the talons of a red hawk will lead to meditations on the transitory nature of existence. A neighbor watering her petunias can remind readers of the beauty available in any of the mundane moments which, when connected, form our lives.
An old man’s mind, as this reviewer can verify, is able to recreate vanished scenes with a miraculous clarity. The footprints left in the morning snow by a father 70 years ago will remain untouched by the sunlight and a long-gone, familiar Sherwin-Williams signboard retains its brilliant red hue. Rummaging through Kooser’s memories is like visiting an antique store in which every corner yields a fresh delight.
As one of the truly accessible poets, Ted Kooser is the ideal companion for those plagued by the anxieties of the pandemic. Keeping this slim volume at bedside for re-reading will soothe the jangled nerves unleashed by the daily news. Rather than a dictionary, readers need only bring a welcoming heart.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who treasures his 14-year personal correspondence with Ted Kooser and his generous counsel during a shared health crisis.
