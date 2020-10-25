Review: Kooser offers poetic peace

“Red Stilts” by Ted Kooser, Copper Canyon Press, 85 pages, $22.

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Ted Kooser, at age 81, seems as firmly rooted in the Nebraska landscape as the Bohemian Alps in which he resides. Despite his recent “second retirement” from his teaching position at the University of Nebraska and as editor of his syndicated newspaper column, “American Life in Poetry”, he continues to write on a daily basis. His 15th book of poetry, “Red Stilts,” demonstrates that poets, like fine wines, continue to improve with age.

Poetry, perhaps more than any type of written communication, relies upon that invisible bond formed between author and audience. The emotions evoked by the poet in each reader are unique and result in a shared intimacy between the two.

Fittingly, this book begins with a letter from the poet to his readers. As the sights, sounds and ambiance of a summer night in a small town are carefully assembled, the reader discovers that the scene has been conjured entirely from the poet’s nostalgia for an imaginary time. Fortunately, as his childhood footsteps fade into the night, he leaves the hint of his future return.