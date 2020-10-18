Review: 'Killing Crazy Horse' a weak entry in series

“Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, Henry Holt and Company, 303 pages, $30.

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard have written eight previous books in the “Killing” series. Each has been a best seller and has been rated highly by this reviewer. However, their long-awaited newest book, “Killing Crazy Horse,” though adhering to the successful format of short, easily read chapters, appropriate maps and photos, and pithy, little-known historical facts, must be deemed a “Killer Lite” addition to their other collaborative works.

Indeed, the famous Oglala Lakota Sioux war chief was probably a poor choice to use for the title since he never allowed a personal photo or portrait to be made and his burial site remains unknown. In fact, Crazy Horse does not appear in the book until page 142 and even his death at Nebraska’s Fort Robinson from a bayonet thrust by a trooper guard, Private William Gentles, is described in a single paragraph.