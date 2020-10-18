 Skip to main content
Review: 'Killing Crazy Horse' a weak entry in series
Book Review

Review: 'Killing Crazy Horse' a weak entry in series

crazyhorse

“Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, Henry Holt and Company, 303 pages, $30.

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard have written eight previous books in the “Killing” series. Each has been a best seller and has been rated highly by this reviewer. However, their long-awaited newest book, “Killing Crazy Horse,” though adhering to the successful format of short, easily read chapters, appropriate maps and photos, and pithy, little-known historical facts, must be deemed a “Killer Lite” addition to their other collaborative works.

Indeed, the famous Oglala Lakota Sioux war chief was probably a poor choice to use for the title since he never allowed a personal photo or portrait to be made and his burial site remains unknown. In fact, Crazy Horse does not appear in the book until page 142 and even his death at Nebraska’s Fort Robinson from a bayonet thrust by a trooper guard, Private William Gentles, is described in a single paragraph.

Rather than concentrating on portraying the nuanced characters and the unique circumstances of single events found in the previous books in the series, the authors attempt to cover the entire period beginning with the Creek Wars east of the Mississippi in 1813 and ending with rebellious Chief Joseph’s surrender of the Nez Perce’ in 1877. The necessary dilution of the shameless perfidy our government embraced to achieve its “Manifest Destiny” by seizing the territory of Native Americans makes this book seem like a Cliff’s Notes version of American Westward expansion.

Attempting to define such iconic historical figures as Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, George Armstrong Custer, Wild Bill Hickock, Cochise and Quanah Parker in a single short book makes it valuable primarily to readers with only a superficial knowledge of 19th century American history.

The following recommendations by the reviewer will be useful to readers wishing to explore events and characters described in greater detail:

1. “The Earth is Weeping” by Peter Cozzens (reviewed in this space Jan. 15, 2017)

2. “The Killing of Crazy Horse” by Thomas Powers

3. “The Last Stand” by Nathaniel Philbrick

4. “Blood and Thunder” by Hampton Sides

5. “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes the authors should consider bringing this series to an end.

