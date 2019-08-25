“Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided America” by Ben Cleary, Twelve, 375 pages, $30.
The American Civil War holds a special fascination for individuals who believe the past contains clues which may be used to modify future behavior.
Around 620,000 American lives were lost during the war that forever changed our nation’s destiny. Recent events would seem to indicate a generational desire to disregard any lessons available from past behavior by obscuring them with the noxious cloud of slavery. Monuments to Confederate icons like Stonewall Jackson are rapidly disappearing.
Ben Cleary is a retired teacher and writer who has been a lifelong resident of the Northern Virginia countryside, which became a vast repository for both Confederate and Union graves. Therefore, his interest in Civil War history, and particularly General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, developed naturally.
Cleary, a volunteer at nearby National Park Service sites, proves to be a worthy companion as he helps the reader navigate what remain of the significant landmarks of Jackson’s military career.
During the book’s course, the continued encroachment of modern society upon the historic terrain of the war’s battlefields becomes poignantly evident. The author’s astute observational and writing skills make his personal journeys memorable. The bibliography documenting the facts of Jackson’s life is extensive, and Cleary acknowledges his sources appropriately.
Readers unfamiliar with the eccentric and unpredictable Jackson should be forewarned to bring a map of his numerous battle sites and marches, or preferably a copy of James Robertson’s definitive 1997 book, “Stonewall Jackson,” for reference.
Although Cleary’s attempt to understand the peculiarities of Jackson’s personality is admirable, the book is much more successful as a modern travelogue and memoir of the author’s own life.