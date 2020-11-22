Review: Inside the life, mind of a writer

Steinbeck gave a voice to impoverished “paisanos” residing in California and sympathetically portrayed the destitute “Okie” migrant workers displaced during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He was an early proponent of preserving California’s ecology and maintained a lifelong friendship with Ed Ricketts, a pioneer marine biologist who studied the Pacific coastal ecosystem. The two men made a seminal trip to Baja California in 1940 resulting in Steinbeck’s book, ”The Log from the Sea of Cortez.” The wooden fishing boat, “Western Flyer,” used on the trip was recently salvaged and given a $3 million overhaul so that acolytes of both Steinbeck and Ricketts could re-experience their epic journey.

Steinbeck’s dedication as a writer becomes obvious with his persistence during bouts of depression, struggles with alcohol and tobacco addiction and three tumultuous marriages to remain faithful to his first love which was putting pen to paper. Wild Bohemian scenes foreshadowing the “hippie era” of the 1960s are contrasted with solitary self-isolation in a remote cabin. Both were components of Steinbeck’s maturation as a writer.