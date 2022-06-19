 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Impossible escapes, incredible stories

  • 0
churchillcover

“Churchill’s Great Escapes: Seven Incredible Escapes Made by WWII Heroes” by Damien Lewis, Citadel Press, 352 pages, $ 27.

Disregard for our nation’s history is now acceptable to some segments of today’s society. To ignore the sacrifices of those remembered on Memorial Day and D-Day diminishes each citizen. Damien Lewis is a British writer whose books will insure that the passing World War II generation will not fade from our memories.

His latest book, “Churchill’s Great Escapes,” describes the indefatigable determination of seven separate prisoners of war who survived nearly impossible circumstances and managed to escape their Italian and German captors. Their stories are so remarkable that many readers would deem them fictional.

Fortunately, author Lewis has access to the official records of the British Special Air Service, an elite unit of “super-commandos” which Winston Churchill formed to wreak havoc behind enemy lines. He has also interviewed living relatives of the men and reviewed their personal memoirs and papers.

People are also reading…

Finally, he includes a four page insert of photos of the escapees, who are all now deceased, which authenticates the veracity of their narratives. Many readers will have similar World War II vintage pictures of fathers and grandfathers who were involved in in the conflict.

The subjects of the escapes include Canadian and Irish as well as English soldiers. Both enlisted men and officers who attended renowned British institutes of higher learning are represented. Most learned their survival skills during their rigorous training for the special services.

The thrilling details of each escape will be left for the reader but several of the involved soldiers escaped on multiple occasions after being recaptured. Their exploits involved plunging from a flaming bomber, navigating the Mediterranean Sea on a leaking boat, jumping from a moving hospital train while wounded, and avoiding enemy patrols by makeshift disguises and subterfuge. Physical hardships included the arid deserts of North Africa and the freezing peaks of the Italian Alps.

None of the escapees would have succeeded without the aid of Italian partisans, French maquis, the Greek resistance, or Bedouin nomads. Even a sympathetic German military doctor helped save one of the soldiers.

Readers who enjoyed Lewis’s previous book, “Churchill’s Band of Brothers,” reviewed in this space May 2, 2021 or the American Civil War escape in “I Held Lincoln,” reviewed May 30, 2021, will find this book a compelling example of history’s value for future generations.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose father experienced the Battle of the Bulge and whose father-in-law was seriously wounded in North Africa.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: Mapping a real adventure

Review: Mapping a real adventure

“River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard, Doubleday, 349 pages, $32.50.

How comedian Tom Segura’s son inspired his new book, ‘I’d Like to Play Alone, Please’

How comedian Tom Segura’s son inspired his new book, ‘I’d Like to Play Alone, Please’

Comedian, actor and podcaster Tom Segura can now add published author to his resume as his first book, “I’d Like To Play Alone, Please,” hit stores June 14. Though he’s been busy in recent years, selling-out comedy shows across the country, releasing four Netflix comedy specials, hosting and producing two popular podcasts — “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, comedian Christina P., and “Two ...

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

“Staten Island in the Nineteenth Century: From Boomtown to Forgotten Borough" by Joseph Borelli; The History Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Most New Yorkers don’t think much of Staten Island. In fact, they don’t think about it at all. And when they do, it’s about how different it is. With under half-a-million people, it’s the smallest borough and the whitest. Unlike the rest of the city, Staten ...

Deborah Cohen’s new book brings back to life 1920s reporters who warned the world of the war that was coming

Deborah Cohen’s new book brings back to life 1920s reporters who warned the world of the war that was coming

There is no immortality for newspaper reporters. One of them, Ben Hecht, addressed this matter in a short poem written long ago: “We know each other’s daydreams / And the hopes that come to grief / For we write each other’s obits / And they’re Godalmighty brief.” There is no immortality for newspaper reporters but Deborah Cohen has done a remarkably powerful, enlightening and entertaining job ...

'Blood Syndicate,' the 'bastard child of comics,' is reborn

'Blood Syndicate,' the 'bastard child of comics,' is reborn

"Blood Syndicate" is back, and Milestone Comics' most hardcore and at times controversial series is pulling no punches in its updated revival of a group of gang-affiliated people who gain various superpowers and form a rough-edged alliance in order to protect their neighborhood from criminals. "'Blood Syndicate' has always been the bastard child of comics. People were always afraid to touch ...

Chicago as a poem: The birthplace of slam poetry finally gets a contemporary anthology of poetry

Chicago as a poem: The birthplace of slam poetry finally gets a contemporary anthology of poetry

CHICAGO — Some days the hardest thing in the world is explaining Chicago to someone not from Chicago. Other days, particularly when you already live here, the hardest thing is seeing the city clearly, as vast and varied, as larger than your block, your neighborhood or your ward. Hence, the violent reputation, the provincialism, the old mash of cliches: “I’ll have a Deep-Dish Windy Capone with ...

Review: 'Lessons in Chemistry,' by Bonnie Garmus

Review: 'Lessons in Chemistry,' by Bonnie Garmus

Books in brief "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus; Doubleday (400 pages, $29) ——— Beautiful, unconventional intellectual Elizabeth Zott and lonely, athletic genius Calvin Evans have survived childhood trauma and loneliness and found happiness. The talented young midcentury scientists have "actual chemistry" — and the toxic envy of their colleagues at the Hastings Research Institute in ...

World-traveling Detroiter Jessica Nabongo shares journey in new memoir

DETROIT — Forty-one countries away from hitting her goal of traveling to every country in the world by the age of 35 — and becoming the first Black woman to do it — Detroiter Jessica Nabongo was over it. Over the travel. Over the logistics. Over it all. "Nothing was working out and I was so depressed," said Nabongo, who was in a market in Mali in West Africa at the time. "I called my friend ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 2. "Tom ...

Review: 'Index, a History of the,' by Dennis Duncan

Review: 'Index, a History of the,' by Dennis Duncan

Books in brief "Index, a History of the" by Dennis Duncan; Norton (352 pages, $30) ——— Readers — even those who think the subject of this witty book could be filed under "Books, dullest parts of" — will be delighted by Duncan's breezy survey of the kinds and uses of indexes (a term he prefers to "indices," incidentally). There are stories about books, including Vladimir Nabokov's "Pale Fire," ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News