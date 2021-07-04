Review: Human spirit rises from crash

“Tiger in the Sea: The Ditching of Tiger 923 and the Desperate Struggle for Survival” by Eric Lindner, Lyons Press, 350 pages, $26.95.
Seldom does a book’s content match the hype of a cover designed to attract the attention of potential buyers. However, in the case of “Tiger in the Sea” by Eric Lindner, the abject terror of a passenger plane’s night-time plunge into the frigid North Atlantic not far from the Titanic’s watery grave is mirrored by the prose within. The striking cover illustrates the hopelessness of the situation.
In 1962, flight Tiger 923, a Lockheed four-propeller Super Constellation aircraft with 76 persons on board crashed into stormy seas 500 miles off the coast of Ireland. Miraculously, 48 people survived despite having to cling to a capsized raft meant to accommodate only 20 while resisting the battering by 30-foot-high waves.
The book, which is meticulously documented by author Lindner from official records, memoirs and personal interviews with remaining survivors, describes the events leading to the crash, the massive rescue efforts and the subsequent investigation of the causes. Lindner’s efforts were hampered by the government’s desire to conceal safety concerns of Flying Tiger Lines, a civilian subcontractor hired to fly military personnel.
Two of the airline’s Super Constellations had already crashed in 1962, and most commercial carriers had switched to the more effective Boeing jet engines. Nevertheless, Flying Tiger remained the Pentagon’s largest civilian contractor during the 1960s by ferrying troops to and from South Vietnam. Also complicating the investigation was the “cold war” consideration of explaining the presence of members of the 82nd Airborne paratroopers bound for Germany on board.
Somehow the official Civil Aeronautics Board inquiry was conveniently “lost” by the U.S. National Archives, despite considerable national publicity including the personal attention of President John Kennedy. Lindner’s persistence in overcoming these obstacles is understandable. He was motivated by the fact that the heroic pilot of the doomed aircraft, Captain John Murray, was his father-in-law.
Although the harrowing tale of the crash and rescue efforts is riveting, the greatest strength of the book is the detailed descriptions of how the survivors used their “borrowed time” throughout the remainder of their lives. Rescue efforts were difficult because of the violent storm, the lack of communications other than a single flashlight, and the loss of the other four life rafts attached to the sinking plane. Obviously, the experience left an indelible imprint upon both survivors and rescuers. Some were left with life-long PTSD, feelings of ”survivor guilt,” and fear of flying.
However, one passenger, Major Dick Elander, who was the ophthalmologist at West Point, prevailed and became a prominent physician in California. His son, Troy, also an ophthalmologist, has flown around the world providing free eye care and training in third world countries on the American Academy of Ophthalmology-sponsored Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. Ironically, FedEx provided the plane after acquiring the Flying Tiger Line in 1989.
Captain Murray continued to pursue his illustrious flying career until his tragic demise in a 1966 swimming accident.
To summarize, this book is an example of the ability of the human spirit to overcome even the direst circumstances. The bravery and cooperation of the international, multiethnic, and racially diverse victims and rescuers is truly inspirational.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Army. Unfortunately, he was designated the chief medical investigator on one fatal crash inquiry board.