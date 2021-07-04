Review: Human spirit rises from crash

“Tiger in the Sea: The Ditching of Tiger 923 and the Desperate Struggle for Survival” by Eric Lindner, Lyons Press, 350 pages, $26.95.

Seldom does a book’s content match the hype of a cover designed to attract the attention of potential buyers. However, in the case of “Tiger in the Sea” by Eric Lindner, the abject terror of a passenger plane’s night-time plunge into the frigid North Atlantic not far from the Titanic’s watery grave is mirrored by the prose within. The striking cover illustrates the hopelessness of the situation.

In 1962, flight Tiger 923, a Lockheed four-propeller Super Constellation aircraft with 76 persons on board crashed into stormy seas 500 miles off the coast of Ireland. Miraculously, 48 people survived despite having to cling to a capsized raft meant to accommodate only 20 while resisting the battering by 30-foot-high waves.

The book, which is meticulously documented by author Lindner from official records, memoirs and personal interviews with remaining survivors, describes the events leading to the crash, the massive rescue efforts and the subsequent investigation of the causes. Lindner’s efforts were hampered by the government’s desire to conceal safety concerns of Flying Tiger Lines, a civilian subcontractor hired to fly military personnel.