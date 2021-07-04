 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Human spirit rises from crash
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: Human spirit rises from crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
crashcover

“Tiger in the Sea: The Ditching of Tiger 923 and the Desperate Struggle for Survival” by Eric Lindner, Lyons Press, 350 pages, $26.95.

Seldom does a book’s content match the hype of a cover designed to attract the attention of potential buyers. However, in the case of “Tiger in the Sea” by Eric Lindner, the abject terror of a passenger plane’s night-time plunge into the frigid North Atlantic not far from the Titanic’s watery grave is mirrored by the prose within. The striking cover illustrates the hopelessness of the situation.

In 1962, flight Tiger 923, a Lockheed four-propeller Super Constellation aircraft with 76 persons on board crashed into stormy seas 500 miles off the coast of Ireland. Miraculously, 48 people survived despite having to cling to a capsized raft meant to accommodate only 20 while resisting the battering by 30-foot-high waves.

The book, which is meticulously documented by author Lindner from official records, memoirs and personal interviews with remaining survivors, describes the events leading to the crash, the massive rescue efforts and the subsequent investigation of the causes. Lindner’s efforts were hampered by the government’s desire to conceal safety concerns of Flying Tiger Lines, a civilian subcontractor hired to fly military personnel.

Two of the airline’s Super Constellations had already crashed in 1962, and most commercial carriers had switched to the more effective Boeing jet engines. Nevertheless, Flying Tiger remained the Pentagon’s largest civilian contractor during the 1960s by ferrying troops to and from South Vietnam. Also complicating the investigation was the “cold war” consideration of explaining the presence of members of the 82nd Airborne paratroopers bound for Germany on board.

Somehow the official Civil Aeronautics Board inquiry was conveniently “lost” by the U.S. National Archives, despite considerable national publicity including the personal attention of President John Kennedy. Lindner’s persistence in overcoming these obstacles is understandable. He was motivated by the fact that the heroic pilot of the doomed aircraft, Captain John Murray, was his father-in-law.

Although the harrowing tale of the crash and rescue efforts is riveting, the greatest strength of the book is the detailed descriptions of how the survivors used their “borrowed time” throughout the remainder of their lives. Rescue efforts were difficult because of the violent storm, the lack of communications other than a single flashlight, and the loss of the other four life rafts attached to the sinking plane. Obviously, the experience left an indelible imprint upon both survivors and rescuers. Some were left with life-long PTSD, feelings of ”survivor guilt,” and fear of flying.

However, one passenger, Major Dick Elander, who was the ophthalmologist at West Point, prevailed and became a prominent physician in California. His son, Troy, also an ophthalmologist, has flown around the world providing free eye care and training in third world countries on the American Academy of Ophthalmology-sponsored Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. Ironically, FedEx provided the plane after acquiring the Flying Tiger Line in 1989.

Captain Murray continued to pursue his illustrious flying career until his tragic demise in a 1966 swimming accident.

To summarize, this book is an example of the ability of the human spirit to overcome even the direst circumstances. The bravery and cooperation of the international, multiethnic, and racially diverse victims and rescuers is truly inspirational.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Army. Unfortunately, he was designated the chief medical investigator on one fatal crash inquiry board.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amber Heard welcomes baby girl Oonagh Paige via surrogate

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel
Book Reviews and News

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel

Quentin Tarantino has said he’s got one movie left in him before he retires. He also had the bandwidth for a novel based on his most recent film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.” The 58-year-old filmmaker’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, which came out Tuesday, is a No. 1 bestseller already — in the microniche known as Amazon’s Movie Tie-In Fiction Bestsellers, Kindle Edition. It’s ...

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening
Book Reviews and News

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Reaching for a metaphor to describe what it's like to launch a bookstore during a pandemic, Jennifer Caspar alights on the parable of the frog in the pot of water — the one that doesn't notice it's being gradually boiled alive. "In the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh it's just going to be six weeks and then things will be back to normal,'" Caspar, 54, recounted ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021
Book Reviews and News

I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021

According to the rotation of the Earth, tilt of the poles and placement of the sun, the first week of summer has ended, which means one thing: I need to finish this Andrew McCarthy memoir fast. That way I can get started on “Wings of the Dove,” which being Henry James might take a chunk of time and crowd out the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and that book about sailing around the world I keep ...

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect
Book Reviews and News

Mary McNamara: Trader Joe wrote a memoir, and it's just as much fun as you'd expect

There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's." For Angelenos, both are simply a part of the landscape, like the rearing heads of Mexican fan palms or strands of brake lights on the 405. Just as we groan when visitors want a Hollywood sign selfie —"Oh, my God. Why?"— we gasp when they say they ...

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Mona at Sea,' by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

FICTION: In this hilarious debut novel, a "sad millennial" is unemployed and emotionally adrift in Arizona. "Mona at Sea" by Elizabeth Gonzalez James; Santa Fe Writers Project (268 pages, $15.95) ——— Mona Mireles, the unemployed young protagonist of Elizabeth Gonzalez James' hilarious debut novel, has plenty to moan about. She'd hate the pun in the previous sentence. Her own humor is incisive ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News