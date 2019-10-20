“Homegrown: How the Red Sox Built a Champion from the Ground Up” by Alex Speier, William Morrow, 344 pages, $27.99.
The approach of major league baseball’s World Series coincides with the pleasant glow of autumn’s harvest moon. However, the fans of most teams find the season tinged by the bittersweet realization that the long days of summer have ended with another disappointment.
The New York Yankees won five consecutive World Series’ in the early 1950’s and three consecutive titles ending in 2000. No team has won back-to-back championships since then. “Homegrown” by Alex Speier should help readers understand why this feat will be so difficult to achieve in today’s era.
Speier was introduced to professional baseball as a child by attending an Omaha Royals’ game at Rosenblatt Stadium. The Boston Globe sportswriter was a talented and surprisingly non-biased observer of exactly how the juggernaut Red Sox team of 2018, which ultimately won 119 games including the World Series, had been assembled beginning with the draft year of 2011.
Although his book introduces most of the now-familiar Red Sox stars through all the steps of their development as players, it is not simply a reprise of their glorious 2018 season. Instead Speier’s focus concerns the difficulty of an organization attaining its goal on the field by utilizing the massive amount of information now available to all major league teams.
Team executives must develop an uncanny ability to foresee the futures of talented teenagers as well as the continued performance of established veterans. Baseball’s free agency rules and a team’s “luxury tax” make such predictions even more difficult and vast amounts of revenue no longer insure victories. In fact, the final element which must be considered is the virtually unmeasurable entity known as “team chemistry.”
In 2003 Michael Lewis wrote “Moneyball” and introduced readers to “sabermetrics”, which was statistical analysis used to predict baseball performance. These precepts are now employed by all teams to align defenses, refine pitch counts and individualize player encounters. Technology is even sophisticated enough to measure the ball rotation on pitches and analyze exit velocity and launch angles of batted balls. Essentially the success of today’s players often depends upon a myriad of unheralded team employees executing their specific jobs effectively, whether they work on the field or at a desk. The Red Sox went through three general managers and four on-field managers to reach 2018’s apex.
In summary, this book will be a welcome companion to help any baseball fan pass the cold winter months as he or she awaits the renewed hope of Spring training.
Disclaimer: Former by-liners John Mabry and Ken Hambleton made no attempt to conceal their predilections for the Cardinals and Cubs, so the reviewer must acknowledge that he has been a devotee of the Red Sox for nearly 70 years.