Review: History to build better future

“Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World” by Chris Wallace and Mitch Weiss, Avid Reader Press, 312 pages, $30.

Periodically history needs to be tidied, rearranged and dusted free from the patina of fiction which may have accumulated. Chris Wallace’s first book, “Countdown 1945,” does not provide any new insights or revelations regarding the dropping of the first atomic bomb upon an unsuspecting Japanese city. The book does give a carefully researched and suspenseful account of circumstances leading to that horrific instant.

Seventy-five years ago on Aug. 6, 1945, the defining moment of this reviewer’s generation occurred when one American B-29 bomber unleashed the atomic age. The massive explosion ended World War II, triggered the decades-long “Cold War” with Communist Russia and led to our subsequent wars in Asia and the Middle East.