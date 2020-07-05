Review: History to build better future

“Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World” by Chris Wallace and Mitch Weiss, Avid Reader Press, 312 pages, $30.
Periodically history needs to be tidied, rearranged and dusted free from the patina of fiction which may have accumulated. Chris Wallace’s first book, “Countdown 1945,” does not provide any new insights or revelations regarding the dropping of the first atomic bomb upon an unsuspecting Japanese city. The book does give a carefully researched and suspenseful account of circumstances leading to that horrific instant.
Seventy-five years ago on Aug. 6, 1945, the defining moment of this reviewer’s generation occurred when one American B-29 bomber unleashed the atomic age. The massive explosion ended World War II, triggered the decades-long “Cold War” with Communist Russia and led to our subsequent wars in Asia and the Middle East.
What will linger in the reader’s mind is the uncertainty surrounding the event’s success. The USS Indianapolis, the cruiser which successfully transported the bomb to the island of Tinian, which was the launch site, was sent to the bottom by a Japanese submarine only four days later. Even the takeoff of the bomber carrying the bomb was in doubt until it was finally able to lift from the runway. And a few of the scientists involved in the “Manhattan Project” postulated that the magnitude of the blast would have the capacity to destroy the planet.
Although splitting the atom resulted in remarkable scientific and medical innovations, it also caused the disastrous meltdown of a nuclear reactor in Chernobyl (reviewed in this space April 14, 2019).
Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday, and Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Mitch Weiss adhere to the conventional wisdom which justifies using the fearsome weapon to ultimately preserve the American and Japanese lives which would have been lost during an invasion of Japan’s homeland. The morality of annihilating innocent civilian men, women and children is addressed only peripherally by introducing the story of a Japanese Hiroshima survivor who now resides in Oregon.
Both the famous individuals such as President Harry Truman and J. Robert Oppenheimer, scientific leader of the project, and the anonymous contributors like high school girls working in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the academic and military personnel assembled in the remote Sangre de Cristo mountains of New Mexico are honestly portrayed and none escape without a tinge of guilt.
Nebraska’s vital role in the mission’s success is also mentioned since the pilot of the “Enola Gay” which dropped the bomb, commanded the B-29 training school in Grand Island, and the specially designed Superfortresses used on the flight were built in Omaha’s bomber plant.
When examined through today’s prism of racism and microscope of deeply partisan politics it seems inconceivable that a self-appointed, concerned citizen “leaker” did not break the code of secrecy surrounding the project. Readers are free to ponder the implications of this observation.
Many in the United States today seem to believe that history can be ignored by the destruction of symbols which do not mirror our modern society’s prejudices. Wallace’s book will remind readers that a more noble goal of history is to use its lessons to build a better future. (Those readers who desire further information on this topic may wish to visit the John Hersey book reviewed in this space Oct. 13, 2019).
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes a society which ignores its history can never learn from its mistakes.
