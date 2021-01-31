Review: History, haiku and place

“Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku” by Natalie Goldberg, New World Library, 161 pages, $22.95.

Natalie Goldberg’s brief book, “Three Simple Lines,” is a wonderful introduction to the haiku. Septuagenarian Goldberg’s life has been seasoned by a bout of cancer and her long-time study of Zen philosophy. She teaches creative writing and has now published her 15th book. This one unfolds like a haiku, simply and succinctly with unexpected subtlety.

Each haiku is a three-line, unrhymed poem consisting of 17 syllables. Haiku entered the Japanese culture in the seventeenth century and later became popular in all languages. Goldberg was introduced to its four classic practitioners by the American beatnik poet, Allen Ginsberg. Her book is a tribute to the four poets, Basho, Busan, Issa, and Shiki, who originated the form as well as a travelogue of her visits to Japan and a personal memoir.

The book succeeds in all three areas. The history of haiku’s development is fascinating. Her descriptions of modern Japan will transport readers across the sea and her memoir will remind readers that classifications by age, gender, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, and race dissolve within the world of haiku.