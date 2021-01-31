 Skip to main content
Review: History, haiku and place
Book Review

Review: History, haiku and place

haikucover

“Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku” by Natalie Goldberg, New World Library, 161 pages, $22.95.

Natalie Goldberg’s brief book, “Three Simple Lines,” is a wonderful introduction to the haiku. Septuagenarian Goldberg’s life has been seasoned by a bout of cancer and her long-time study of Zen philosophy. She teaches creative writing and has now published her 15th book. This one unfolds like a haiku, simply and succinctly with unexpected subtlety.

Each haiku is a three-line, unrhymed poem consisting of 17 syllables. Haiku entered the Japanese culture in the seventeenth century and later became popular in all languages. Goldberg was introduced to its four classic practitioners by the American beatnik poet, Allen Ginsberg. Her book is a tribute to the four poets, Basho, Busan, Issa, and Shiki, who originated the form as well as a travelogue of her visits to Japan and a personal memoir.

The book succeeds in all three areas. The history of haiku’s development is fascinating. Her descriptions of modern Japan will transport readers across the sea and her memoir will remind readers that classifications by age, gender, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, and race dissolve within the world of haiku.

Although, in English, the haiku traditionally consists of a 5-7-5 division of syllables, translations of the Japanese poets seldom adhere to this pattern. Multiple examples show that a pure haiku should involve a commonplace subject, often rooted in nature, which should result according to Allen Ginsberg in the mind experiencing “a small sensation of space which is nothing less than God.”

Author Goldberg uses multiple translations of Basho’s iconic haiku to illustrate this point:

"At the ancient pond

"a frog plunges into

"the sound of water"

Finally, the book should inspire any reader to compose his or her own haiku such as the reviewer’s example:

Howling winds drift snow

Coffee cools as pages turn

Dogs and tulips dream

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who once composed a new haiku to present to his radiation oncologist during each week of treatment to bring some order into his suddenly chaotic life.

