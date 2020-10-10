Review: Hiaasen captures Florida again

"Squeeze Me" by Carl Hiaasen; Knopf, 336 pages, $28.95.

It is a fact that Carl Hiaasen writes fiction that pinpoints Florida's absurdity, eccentricities and general weirdness. But for most Floridians, it is inarguable that Hiaasen really is writing fictionalized documentaries, basing each oddity, each that-can't-happen on reality.

Doubt that? Just Google some of the plot points in his novels and you will get a treasure trove of reality. Bait-and-switch involving gullible fishermen in "Bad Monkey" -- yes. Woman giving herself a bikini shave while driving in "Razor Girl" -- oh yeah. A politician who can't stay away from strippers in "Strip Tease" -- duh!

So the pythons that infiltrate Palm Beach galas in "Squeeze Me" and a slight woman who captures them hardly seems worth doubting. Anyone who lives in Florida or has read a news story about the Sunshine State knows how thousands and thousands of pythons have invaded the Everglades and turned up in all sorts of unlikely places -- including, most recently, in a woman's washing machine. And, women are among the most successful python hunters. While there is no record of a python eating a person, though photographs have been faked, the sense of reality never evaporates from "Squeeze Me."