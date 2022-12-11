Review: Hardly a wild and crazy memoir

“Number One is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions” by Steve Martin with drawings by Harry Bliss, Celadon Books, 256 pages, $30.

Steve Martin’s visage adorned the final cover for the venerable Sunday supplement print version of the Parade magazine on Nov. 13. The interview within mentioned Martin’s new memoir, “Number One is Walking,” featuring his movie career. This reviewer, indulging a whim, purchased a copy. The choice proved prescient since the book was, indeed, quite whimsical.

As a longstanding fan of Martin’s comedy from his debut on the Johnny Carson Show and on Saturday Night Live when it was actually funny, a few belly laughs were anticipated. Rather than guffaws, however, the humor was found to be understated and the wit was of the dry variety.

All of Martin’s classic movies, including “The Jerk.” “Three Amigos!” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” have been viewed multiple times by the reviewer. Each is mentioned in the book, but his anecdotes are usually self-deprecatory rather than self-revelatory. Readers expecting shocking behind-the-scenes gossip will be disappointed.

The unexpected surprise, which became immediately obvious was that the book is in the format of a graphic novel memoir. Rather than comedic bliss, the main attraction was Harry Bliss, a cartoonist for the New Yorker magazine. His subtle cartoons comprise over half of the book.

In the 18th century, the French invented an indoor table game called “Bagatelle” which later became the model for pinball machines. The word was then incorporated into the English lexicon to signify a short musical or literary trifle which was pleasant but of little consequence. This memoir seems to be Steve Martin’s bagatelle.

The “coffee table” book may be suitable as a Christmas gift for a devoted Steve Martin fan. But, for readers desiring a true memoir it is akin to giving a lemon meringue pie connoisseur a pie lacking the lemon filling. Nevertheless, the die-hard Martin devotee may be so appreciative of Bliss’s drawings that the book will become as precious to him as his Thermos, his remote control, his ashtray or his paddle game.

Certainly, the time expended in perusing the short book does not seem to justify the cost. However, to paraphrase the noted philosopher, Bernadette Peters, who plays Mrs. Navin R. Johnson, “It’s not the money, it’s the stuff."