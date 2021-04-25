Review: Hard look at global economy

A New York Times review this week said the book “feels timely and urgent.”

Pang wrote it with the intention of making consumers aware of what goes on in the supply chain so more people can hold corporations accountable in the sustainability and transparency sector.

“Most companies have a sustainability page these days, or a corporate responsibility page, and a lot of them look like they’re good sustainability pages,” she says.

“(They) may list factories, but what is the actual relationship with those factories? How are (they) sourcing from them? Are (they) actually giving them enough time to make those products and are (they) actually paying them enough? It’s up to consumers to push to create that next level of transparency.”

For “Made in China,” Pang spent three years immersed in stories from labor-camp survivors, she writes.

Pang is an award-winning investigative journalist who has been published in the New York Times Sunday Review, Mother Jones and the New Republic. She once went undercover to work at a Chinese buffet while posing as an undocumented immigrant. Pang went on to write about her experience and her findings, which she says gave her insight into more recent projects.