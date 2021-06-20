Review: Going way back with Wahoo Sam

Krause’s meticulous documentation of the slugger’s diamond exploits during his lengthy career in both the major and minor leagues demonstrates that he probably deserved recognition in Cooperstown sooner than his induction in 1957 via the Veteran’s Committee. Crawford’s Major League record for career triples will never be broken.

Even more compelling than his baseball highlights are the book’s glimpses into Wahoo Sam’s personal life. His longevity unquestionably was related to his lifelong adherence to healthy habits. He abstained from alcohol and cigarettes, ingested modest amounts of red meat, retired to bed early and exercised vigorously throughout the year.

In other words, he did not fit the stereotype of professional baseball players who were then considered hooligans and carousers by most Americans. He also managed to maintain his sanguine disposition in contrast to his volatile and vilified teammate, Ty Cobb.

Another joy of the book is the insight into the earliest days of the “national pastime,” which often involved runners rounding the bases while avoiding being tripped, elbowed or spiked by opposing infielders. First base coaches occasionally distracted opposing pitchers by employing strategically placed rubber snakes or jack-in-the-box toys.