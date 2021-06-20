 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Going way back with Wahoo Sam
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: Going way back with Wahoo Sam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wahoosam cover

“Wahoo Sam Crawford: The King of Sluggers” by Kent Krause, Kodar Publishing, 311 pages, $14.95 (paperback).

Kent Krause is a Lincoln writer with a doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln whose previous book on the Kansas City Royals’ 2015 Championship season, “Keep the Line Moving,” was reviewed in this space on July 10, 2016. His latest book, “Wahoo Sam Crawford,” rides the “Wayback Machine” a bit longer to examine the life of a Hall of Fame baseball player born only 30 miles north of Lincoln.

Since Samuel Earl Crawford died in 1968 and played during the turn-of-the-century “dead-ball” era. Many baseball fans would have undoubtedly forgotten about him entirely without his colorful nickname, “Wahoo Sam,” which was a favorite chant of Detroit Tiger fans when he stepped into the batter’s box.

Wahoo, the county seat of Saunders County, had only 1,000 residents at the time of Crawford’s birth in 1880 yet was also the home of Darryl Zanuck, who became the Hollywood mogul who later founded Twentieth Century Fox.

The origin of its name was probably derived from the Native American word for the “burning bush” shrub, which was plentiful in the area. The unusual name was instrumental in Wahoo being designated the spoof “Home Office” of the David Letterman Show in 1996.

Krause’s meticulous documentation of the slugger’s diamond exploits during his lengthy career in both the major and minor leagues demonstrates that he probably deserved recognition in Cooperstown sooner than his induction in 1957 via the Veteran’s Committee. Crawford’s Major League record for career triples will never be broken.

Even more compelling than his baseball highlights are the book’s glimpses into Wahoo Sam’s personal life. His longevity unquestionably was related to his lifelong adherence to healthy habits. He abstained from alcohol and cigarettes, ingested modest amounts of red meat, retired to bed early and exercised vigorously throughout the year.

In other words, he did not fit the stereotype of professional baseball players who were then considered hooligans and carousers by most Americans. He also managed to maintain his sanguine disposition in contrast to his volatile and vilified teammate, Ty Cobb.

Another joy of the book is the insight into the earliest days of the “national pastime,” which often involved runners rounding the bases while avoiding being tripped, elbowed or spiked by opposing infielders. First base coaches occasionally distracted opposing pitchers by employing strategically placed rubber snakes or jack-in-the-box toys.

Since a single ball was expected to last an entire game and was usually stained with saliva and chewing tobacco, it appeared to have been spawned by the Creature from the Black Lagoon by game’s end.

Despite these hardships, Crawford achieved success in living his boyhood dream for 88 years through two world wars, the devastating 1918 pandemic and the Great Depression. Trained as a barber, who once cut William Jennings Bryan’s hair, he much preferred playing baseball.

Despite a formal education only through seventh grade, he became a voracious reader and admired the French novelist, Honore’ de Balzac. He traveled the world on barnstorming teams but never lost the humility, honesty and frugality, which had been instilled during his rural childhood in Nebraska. After his playing years he umpired in the Pacific Coast League and helped begin the successful USC baseball program.

In summary, any reader who wants a brief visit to the “old-timey” comfort of America’s past will enjoy the story of Wahoo Sam. Those who desire further information on the era should read Lawrence Ritter’s classic, “The Glory of Their Times”.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes Wahoo’s miraculous comeback in the 1989 Boys’ Class B basketball final was the most remarkable contest ever played in the Bob Devaney Sports Complex.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways Beyonce keeps her skin looking flawless

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Morrison, 50 years after his death: An edgy rock icon, a poet, beloved brother and web of contradictions
Book Reviews and News

Jim Morrison, 50 years after his death: An edgy rock icon, a poet, beloved brother and web of contradictions

Few rock 'n' roll legends have had as enduring an impact on multiple generations as Jim Morrison, whose death 50 years ago next month at 27 made him an even bigger cultural icon than when he was alive. Yet, while his six-year tenure as the deep-voiced front man in The Doors created a quintessential template for brooding, bad-boy rock singers clad in leather and oozing primal sex appeal, ...

‘The Book of Mormon’ sets Broadway return
Book Reviews and News

‘The Book of Mormon’ sets Broadway return

NEW YORK — Prayers have been answered for “The Book of Mormon” fans. The Tony-winning stage musical will return to Broadway on Nov. 5, producer Anne Garefino announced Wednesday of the raunchy comedy. Broadway shows have been shuttered since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When Broadway shut down, so many amazing and talented people were put out of work, many of whom had become ...

Bill Bratton talks L.A. police, George Floyd and his memoir
Book Reviews and News

Bill Bratton talks L.A. police, George Floyd and his memoir

LOS ANGELES — Over his three-plus decades running police departments in Boston, New York City and Los Angeles, Bill Bratton branded himself as America's top cop. At the time, that was generally a good thing: He won accolades for overseeing big-city police departments during a historic decline in crime throughout the U.S., ushering in changes that reshaped how the job is done and confronting ...

Review: 'The Cape Doctor,' by E.J. Levy
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The Cape Doctor,' by E.J. Levy

"The Cape Doctor" by: E.J. Levy; Little, Brown (352 pages, $25.95) ——— When we consider the differences between men and women, thinks Jonathan Perry, the remarkable doctor of E.J. Levy's new novel, we lose sight of similarities too easily. "Once the skin is peeled back, the distinctions are few," Dr. Perry says. "Save for the reproductive organs, one cannot tell man from woman — one cannot say ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

Huma Abedin, aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife to Anthony Weiner, is writing a memoir
Book Reviews and News

Huma Abedin, aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife to Anthony Weiner, is writing a memoir

You may know Huma Abedin as Hillary Clinton's longtime close aide and a top advisor of her 2016 presidential campaign. You almost definitely know her as the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner, former congressman and currently registered sex offender, whose habit of sexting with minors may have indirectly sunk said presidential campaign. Abedin would like to reintroduce herself, in her own words. ...

Review: 'Phase Six,' by Jim Shepard
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Phase Six,' by Jim Shepard

"Phase Six" by Jim Shepard; Alfred A. Knopf (256 pages, $25.95) ——— The other day, my husband took in the latest COVID-19 statistics and wondered: What if this were a really big one? Someone less grounded in history and science and, well, reality, might say, Huh? This isn't big? That someone, however, is not Jim Shepard, who's clearly been thinking along these lines, and probably well before ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News