Review: Garrison Keillor offers a Minnesota memoir

"We lived among stone-faced people who wished we would die in a plane crash so they could write it up," he says.

His bitterness clearly stems from the way MPR management and the press handled accusations that he had behaved inappropriately at work, which led to a dismissal and his reputation taking a major hit.

Keillor sees the incident as being "hung out to dry for a mutual e-mail flirtation" and doesn't go into much more detail than that.

He's much more open about his two previous marriages, taking his fair share of blame for their failures. But self-analysis has never been Keillor's forte.

"I'm an escape artist," he writes. "Avoidance is my specialty."

In one of his most telling excerpts, he admits that laughter doesn't come easily to him: "It's like bouncing a meatball. Strangers walk up to me and ask, 'Is something wrong?' No, I'm a happy man but I come in a thick husk, like sweet corn."

You may not catch Keillor in many giggling fits, but readers may laugh aloud when "That Time of Year" looks back at the early days of the radio show, peculiar fan encounters and the making of the Robert Altman film (check out his mixed feelings about Lindsay Lohan).

Are those tales as amusing as the best of the "Lake Wobegon" novels? Probably not, but die-hard fans will treasure stories with Keillor as the central character, rather than trying to discover him behind that Guy Noir mask.

