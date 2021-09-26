Review: Game under a microscope

The author’s careful pitch-by-pitch analysis of the 14-inning contest reminded the reviewer of the lonely and ominous late-night vigil he spent in front of the television screen awaiting the seemingly certain crushing loss.

The game was played on a Monday night. Game 4 had ended in the wee hours of the same day as a David Ortiz walk-off home run avoided the sweep but only appeared to postpone the inevitable loss in Game 5. Both teams were exhausted, and the reviewer anticipated another late weeknight beat- down by the Yankees like a patient awaiting a murder-hornet enema.

As the game ponderously proceeded, watching Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek wave at pitcher Tim Wakefield’s knuckleballs during extra innings became as mesmerizing as watching a favorite puppy waddle across a crowded freeway.

When David Ortiz finally ended the 5 hour, 49 minute marathon with a walk-off single, the only feeling was overwhelming relief and the desire for a few hours of adrenalin-disturbed sleep. Any oft-disappointed Red Sox fan knew that an injured and bloody-sockless Curt Schilling would not be able to win in Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

In summary, this well written and researched book provides a fresh look at an under-appreciated crucial game in the long history of the Boston Red Sox. Although it will not be as popular in the Midwest or certain areas of New York as in New England, the author’s ability to provide a suspenseful narrative and supply modern sabermetrics for the game merits its inclusion in the library of any Red Sox disciple.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who now plans to rewatch his old DVD of Game 5 with a new perspective.

