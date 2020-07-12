Review: From Omaha to Peshawar
View Comments
Book Review

Review: From Omaha to Peshawar

{{featured_button_text}}
livescover

“In Our Other Lives: A Novel” by Theodore Wheeler, Little A Publishing, 275 pages, $13.51.

A breaking news video from a remote cave in Afghanistan shocks Elisabeth Holland out of the routine of her post 9/11 Omaha nursing job. The glitchy footage features her missing brother Tyler making statements sympathetic to a rebel group and critical of U.S. foreign policy. Is he a hostage, or is he a terrorist?

The urgent race to answer that question means that each person who has been close to Tyler Ahls is now a person of interest to the U.S. intelligence community.

Frank Schwaller, the FBI special agent dispatched to Omaha to assess the threat to homeland security, is part Philip Marlowe, part Columbo and part surveillance state apparatchik. His quirky method of operation leads him to the Ahls family’s roadside Christian theme park in rural Wisconsin, the urban center of Chicago, the streets of Omaha, the Sandhills of Nebraska and the bazaars of Peshawar.

Relayed in a series of ominous government files, the intimate details of Tyler Ahls’ family emerge at a pace that keeps the pages turning. No character is as simple as they appear, and even though the files contain a shocking amount of voyeuristic information on the people of interest, their real motivations remain complex and their personal truths elusive.

In Our Other Lives is a deep exploration of family, faith, love, sex, abandonment, patriotism and international intrigue. Historical events and actual people and places are deftly interwoven throughout the narrative.

Wheeler’s vividly rendered scenes in Nebraska, Chicago, and Wisconsin, and his characters’ pitch perfect dialogue conjure a compelling tale of life in America in the period after 9/11.

Randy Peters is on the board of directors of the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man's new book celebrates the rugged beauty of Superior Hiking Trail
Book Reviews and News

Minnesota man's new book celebrates the rugged beauty of Superior Hiking Trail

MINNEAPOLIS - Rudi Hargesheimer doesn't get to the North Shore much these days, and yet much of him is forever attached to the big water, granite cliffs and pines. For years, he made the trip north from the metro area when he had off consecutive days from Midwest Mountaineering, that outdoors fixture in Minneapolis where he was a manager for 40 years. He eventually bought a half-interest in a ...

Sports reading: 36 years later, Earl Weaver's 'Weaver on Strategy' book still holds up as a manual for running a major-league team
Book Reviews and News

Sports reading: 36 years later, Earl Weaver's 'Weaver on Strategy' book still holds up as a manual for running a major-league team

"Weaver on Strategy: The Classic Work on the Art of Managing a Baseball Team" by Earl Weaver; Potomac Books (202 pages, $19.95 paperback) ___ Nike unveiled the "Chicks Dig the Long Ball" advertising campaign in 1999, one year after the home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Fifteen years earlier, Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver's 1984 book, "Weaver on Strategy," documented the ...

Looking for connection in Sarah Gerard's 'True Love'
Book Reviews and News

Looking for connection in Sarah Gerard's 'True Love'

"True Love" by Sarah Gerard; Harper (224 pages, $25.99) ___ Don't let its pastel pink-and-blue cover fool you. Sarah Gerard's new novel, "True Love," is about as far from a standard rom-com as a book can get. It's acerbically funny and sharply observant, but this tale of romance among millennials is more bleak than bubbly. Gerard was born in Clearwater, Florida, and grew up around Pinellas ...

Hero of her own story: A young eyewitness to George Floyd's killing is writing a children's book
Book Reviews and News

Hero of her own story: A young eyewitness to George Floyd's killing is writing a children's book

MINNEAPOLIS - Judeah Reynolds watched the police officer grind his knee into George Floyd's neck and hold it there until the man on the ground stopped moving, stopped crying out for his mama, stopped breathing. Judeah Reynolds is 9 years old. Too young to walk to the corner store alone. She coaxed her 17-year-old cousin Darnella into walking with her to Cup Foods as Memorial Day was winding ...

Review: 'Of Bears and Ballots,' by Heather Lende
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Of Bears and Ballots,' by Heather Lende

"Of Bears and Ballots" by Heather Lende; Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill (274 pages, $25.95) ___ In this fraught, bewildering American era, Heather Lende's latest memoir is a blessed balm. Lende, who has written three previous books about her life in the wildly beautiful, isolated, eclectic town of Haines, Alaska, here focuses on her time as a Haines Borough assembly member. In that role, she ...

Book Reviews and News

Mary Schmich: So you couldn't focus on a book for a while, but now you're ready? 6 good books to read right now

In the earliest days of the pandemic, I heard a lot of people say they couldn't focus on a book. I felt the same. When yet another media organization would issue a jolly "Pandemic Reading List" I would think, "Are you crazy? Who can read anything but the news?" But something has shifted. Recently I've heard several people say, "I'm ready to read again." Me too. In fact, I've read with more ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Lincoln in the 1940s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News